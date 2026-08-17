Cowboys May Not Be Done After Von Miller as Veteran CB Emerges as Option

Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys were entering 2026 with more urgency than they have shown in recent years. Stephen Jones echoed that sentiment and recently said that their defense would look different when the regular season begins.

On Sunday, we learned that it wasn't just lip service from the Jones family as it was announced that they were signing Von Miller to a one-year deal. The two-time Super Bowl champion is returning to his home state and just had nine sacks for the Washington Commanders in 2025.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, this might not be it for the Cowboys. He reported after the Miller signing that the Cowboys have "explored" cornerback help in free agency. He even gave a name to watch, Adoree' Jackson.

Adoree' Jackson has ties to Christian Parker

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson reacts after breaking up a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson is an intriguing name due to his ties to Dallas defensive coordinator Christian Parker. He spent the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles where Parker was the pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Jackson played in 14 games with 10 starts and had 55 tackles, 11 pass defenses, and an interception. He had a subpar season, according to PFF, earning a 54.6 overall grade. Just one year prior, however, Jackson had a respectable 69.0 overall and a 64.5 in coverage while playing for the New York Giants.

Originally selected 18th overall out of USC in the 2017 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans, Jackson has played nine seasons. He has 459 tackles, 72 pass breakups, and five interceptions.

Cowboys cornerback depth is questionable

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas went into the offseason with questions at cornerback but didn't do much to answer those. They signed Cobie Durant, who is an underrated addition, but outside of him they're rolling the dice.

DaRon Bland was once a premier ballhawk but has struggled with health the past two seasons. Dallas is banking on him staying healthy and returning to form. They're also crossing their fingers with Shavon Revel, who struggled during his rookie season after returning from a torn ACL suffered in 2024. The depth beyond that is even more questionable with Caelen Carson struggling in the preseason debut.

Jackson might not be the player he once was, but the fact that Dallas is looking around proves they're serious about fixing their porous pass defense.

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