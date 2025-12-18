DaRon Bland injury update is devastating news for Cowboys' secondary

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final three-game stretch of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, with the team's home finale in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers set for Sunday afternoon.

While the Cowboys have said starters will play despite having a one percent chance at reaching the playoffs, there is one key member of the defense who appears to be shutting it down for the remainder of the year.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, DaRon Bland appears headed for injured reserve due to a nagging foot injury.

MORE: Cowboys' lengthy Week 16 injury report highlights Quinnen Williams progress

In fact, Bland may need to undergo foot surgery for the second time in two years.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Cornerback DaRon Bland is facing surgery on his left foot for the second time in as many years, according to multiple sources. Bland is seeking a second opinion," Archer wrote on X.

"No surgery has been scheduled yet. Even without surgery, he is likely going to end up on injured reserve with three games left."

MORE: Cowboys tab new man 'spearheading' D with Matt Eberflus removed from sideline

It is a major blow for the Cowboys' secondary, which has been plagued by injuries throughout the year. Trevon Diggs remains on injured reserve with a knee injury, and if he is not activated by Saturday, his season will be over.

With Bland likely sidelined for the remainder of the year, the team will now get valuable game experience and reps for young cornerbacks Shavon Revel and Caelen Carson. They'll get a big test on Sunday afternoon against Justin Herbert and the Chargers' explosive passing game.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs away from Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys DL has opportunity to shine vs Justin Herbert, Chargers' NFL worst OL

Bland's big payday

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland returns an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Before the start of the 2025-26 season, the Cowboys and Bland agreed to a major extension. Bland and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension, including $50 million guaranteed.

The deal averages to $23 million per year, and makes Bland the league's sixth-highest paid cornerback. Bland is now under contract in Dallas through the 2029 season.

Last season, Bland began the year on injured reserve after undergoing foot surgery at the end of training camp.

This season, Bland recorded 73 tackles, six passes defensed, three tackles for a loss, and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16

Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16