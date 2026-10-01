Cowboys CB DaRon Bland Becomes Prime 2027 Cut Candidate After Joey Porter Jr. Trade

Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys would be active this year and he meant it.

After weeks of speculation, Jones pulled the trigger on a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, bringing in cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Dallas sent a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for the 26-year-old cornerback, who will be motivated to earn an extension with the Cowboys.

Porter has already proven himself worthy of a massive deal, but the question is how Dallas will be able to afford that. One potential answer would be to move on from their current CB1, DaRon Bland, who signed a four-year, $92 million extension last season. As we all know by now, contracts are never as simple as they seem and for Bland, his deal has a stipulation that could shorten his tenure in Dallas.

According to Spotrac, there's an out in Bland's deal in 2027, which would gives Dallas an opportunity to move on from Bland after two seasons without taking on the remaining $13 million of his salary. That would include $21.54 million in dead money, but the Cowboys have ways to navigate that, including designating Bland as a post-June 1 cut, which would save them roughly $13 million in cap space in 2027, although the dead hit would be spread over two years.

Significant date to watch for DaRon Bland's future in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys CB Daron Bland carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a very specific date to keep in mind with Bland. His $12 million base salary and $1 million roster bonus becomes guaranteed on March 17, meaning the Cowboys would need to inform him of his release before then.

That timing wouldn't eliminate the dead money, but it would prevent the Cowboys from taking on another $13 million in guaranteed money. If he remains on the roster beyond that date, he would be due the money and the team would have a far more difficult time finding the cap space to extend Porter.

Can DaRon Bland stay in Dallas if Joey Porter Jr. is extended?

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The short answer is yes, the Cowboys can keep both players, but they would need to get creative with their salary cap.

They have flexibility with players such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Quinnen Williams who could have their deals restructured. The real question is whether Bland can improve his performance. He currently has an overall PFF grade of 60.0, which is 55th among all qualified cornerbacks. His coverage grade is more respectable at 62.1, but that's still 45th which is hard to justify at his current salary.

That's why Bland could be one of their more notable cap casualties this offseason now that Porter has joined the

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