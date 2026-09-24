NFL Insider Suggests Cowboys as Possible Trade Suitor For Steelers' Joey Porter Jr.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made it very clear on numerous occasions during the offseason that he is ready and willing to do something big for the defense.

Sure, the Cowboys have already done a ton to try and improve the unit this year, but Jones isn't settled just yet, and his desire to do something will only grow if Dallas' defense continues to struggle like it has over the first two weeks of this season.

One move that could potentially be available to the Cowboys is a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

NFL insider suggests Cowboys as Possible Porter trade suitor

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches the action during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ringer's Tom Pelissero was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Thursday and floated the Cowboys as a possible trade suitor for Joey Porter Jr.

To be clear, this is just speculation on Pelissero's part, but it does make sense considering Jones' desire for another big move, and given the shaky situation Dallas has in its secondary currently.

Pelissero notes that there has been nothing new between Porter and the Steelers when it comes to a contract, which has been a point of contention between the two sides all year long, and his status when it comes to actually playing in a game this season remains uncertain.

"We still have no idea when or if he's gonna play for the Steelers again," he said. "I would certainly tell you, Omar Khan's phone has been ringing about this. There would be trade interest."

"There would be some obvious teams that could use an upgrade," Pelissero said. Could the Cowboys go out and swing a trade for Joey Porter Jr.?"

Porter spent training camp on the PUP list with what was labeled as a back issue, and while he was activated off the list before the start of the season, he sat out the first two games.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. sits on the bench during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 1, he was listed with a back issue, but in Week 2 he had "not injury-related" and "conditioning" added to the back injury. Now, in Week 3, Porter has been reduced to just "not injury-related" and "conditioning."

The belief among some has been that Porter was never really hurt, or at least not hurt enough to sit out and this is instead covering for him really holding out. That has not been confirmed, though.

Pelissero goes on to add that a trade for Porter is "not gonna be cheap," but the NFL insider still believes a trade is as likely as Porter playing another snap for the Steelers.

"I would say there's an equal likelihood at this point of him being traded at some point as there is he plays this thing out with the Steelers," Pelissero stated.

Back on Sept. 13, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport said that Porter "had previously requested a trade" and "is open to playing elsewhere."

Adding to that, the "Steelers have been open to listening to offers for Porter," but could be asking for as much as a first-round pick.

Why Cowboys could trade for Joey Porter Jr.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) chats with Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first reason we could see the Cowboys springing for Porter has to do with everything Jones has said about making more moves since training camp.

Another reason is the current state of the cornerbacks room, where the Cowboys don't have much certainty.

Shavon Revel has been OK but not great, and DaRon Bland has been inconsistent. Cobie Durant has been the Cowboys' best corner by far, but he's not really the No. 1 the Cowboys need.

Porter is a solid No. 1 and would amount to an upgrade, as he's clearly better than all three after posting superior coverage numbers in 2025.

The Steelers and Cowboys are no strangers to dealing with one another, with the two teams pulling off trades involving George Pickens and Broderick Jones in back-to-back years.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A trade for Porter would be quite expensive, and not just because of the draft capital. The Cowboys would also have to extend Porter on a deal that could pay him upwards of $30 million annually.

The fact that Porter needs a contract extension could lessen the price in draft capital, and perhaps the Cowboys could throw in one of their cornerbacks to further bring the price down.

We wouldn't say a trade is likely, but given what we know about the cornerbacks room and Jones' desire to make a move, we'd say the Cowboys are more likely to make a move for Porter than most teams.