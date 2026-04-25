With the No. 92 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected edge rusher Jaishawn Barham out of Michigan.

This is the third pick the Cowboys have made over the first two days. Dallas has also taken Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence.

The Cowboys finally address their need for an edge rusher in the third round with Barham, who could also check a box at the linebacker position, also.

Why Cowboys drafted Jaishawn Barham

Michigan defensive lineman Jaishawn Barham. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The addition of Barham is an intriguing one for the Cowboys.

While he is pegged as an edge rusher going into the NFL, Barham played most of his snaps as an off-ball linebacker in college, so he could factor in as a contributor over the middle, also, giving defensive coordinator Christian Parker options.

At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Barham brings ideal size with him to the NFL, but he's also explosive and that gives him upside as a pass-rusher.

In 2025, Barham tallied four sacks and 10 tackles for loss to go along with three passes defensed.

He showed his pass-rush chops with a Pro Football Focus grade of 71.6 in that area, but he was even better against the run after posting an elite 90.4 run defense grade, which ranked fourth.

That run defense grade is no doubt intriguing for a Cowboys team that was bottom-10 against the run in 2025.

All that said, Barham is likely going to need a lot more development before he sees significant snaps. The Michigan product is raw and relies more on athleticism than anything else.

We could see Barham serving as depth in Year 1, both inside and out, and he could be a real problem on special teams, also.

Cowboys' list of 2026 NFL Draft picks

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 11 (via MIA): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 23 (via PHI): EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Round 3, Pick 92 (via SF):

Round 4, Pick 112

Round 4, Pick 114 (via PHI)

Round 4, Pick 137 (via PHI)

Round 7, Pick 218 (via TEN)

Follow our Cowboys draft picks tracker for every selection, trade and grade we give each move.

2026 NFL Draft schedule, how to watch

The 2026 NFL Draft Theater stage. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3): Friday, April 24, 6 p.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)