Cowboys Face Brutal 5-Week Stretch That Will Determine Their Season

The 2026 NFL schedule was released earlier this week and while the Dallas Cowboys already knew who their opponents would be, they now know when each game will take place.

Some of the games were confirmed before the release, including the Week 1 opener against the New York Giants, the Week 3 match in Brazil with the Baltimore Ravens, and the Thanksgiving Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Each of these games is vital, and a couple of them are played during critical stretches of the year.

None, however, carry the weight of their five-week stretch during the holidays. Beginning with hosting the NFC East champs in Week 12, the Cowboys face four consecutive playoff teams, including the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 on Monday Night Football.

Cowboys will face huge test starting in Week 12

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams runs with the ball while being defended by Philadelphia Eagles LB Zack Baun. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

They also have to take on the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 15. The Rams are favorites to win the title again this year, and could have won it in 2025 had it not been for the Seahawks. There's no letup after that as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16, a team that went 13-4 and made the playoffs last year.

Week 12 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Thanksgiving)

Week 13 at Seattle Seahawks (Monday Night Football)

Week 14 Bye Week

Week 15 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday Night Football)

The only good news here is that Dallas has a bye week in Week 14, which will allow them some time to recover and prepare for the Rams. Still, these four teams combined for a record of 50-18 last season. Three of them have also won titles recently, with only the Jaguars being left off that list.

Brutal schedule could build toughness for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Dallas is expected to be a better team in 2026 thanks to their defensive improvements. That's why SI.com's Gilberto Manzano has them going 10-7 and winning the NFC East in his latest prediction.

That would be an ideal finish, and it's easy to see on paper how the Cowboys can be better. That said, they're never going to win their division, or make noise in the playoffs, by simply winning the easy games. Facing tasks such as this stretch, and coming out with more wins than losses, is imperative for building the type of mental toughness needed to finally contend in the postseason.

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