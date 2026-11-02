Cowboys Injury Updates After Week 8 Loss: Joey Porter Jr., Jake Ferguson, Caleb Downs

The Dallas Cowboys saw three key players deal with injuries during the Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

First, tight end Jake Ferguson suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, and while he did get back into the game after that, Ferguson exited again later on and did not return.

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Caleb Downs suffered a concussion that forced his early exit and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was in and out of the game throughout with an ankle issue.

Here's what we know about all three players following the game on Sunday.

Jake Ferguson injury update

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Ferguson suffered a low-ankle sprain.

"Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson suffered a low ankle sprain Sunday in Arizona, per source," Fowler reported.

That's obviously better than the high-ankle variety, but Ferguson could still miss time depending on the severity. That's not an ideal situation for a Cowboys team that already has an injury at the position with Luke Schoonmaker, who didn't play in Week 8.

James Mitchell replaced the injured Schoonmaker on Sunday and he now has a chance to see more action next week. If both players are ruled out, we could see highly-touted rookie Michael Trigg get his first game action of 2026.

Joey Porter Jr. injury update

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don't know the severity of Porter's ankle issue yet, but we do know it's something he has been battling since he joined the Cowboys.

Porter spoke on the injury after the game.

""It's been going on since I got here in the first game against Houston," he said. "It's very frustrating. Today, I just wasn't on a good leg. It's very frustrating to not be able to move how I want to."

Despite his ankle injury, Porter continues to be very effective in coverage after giving up just one reception on two targets for nine yards, per Pro Football Focus. He was limited to just 36 snaps.

Caleb Downs injury update

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) makes a tackle on Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was no update on Downs' concussion after the game.

He'll now begin this coming week in the concussion protocol and that leaves his status up in the air for Week 9.

It goes without saying the Cowboys can ill-afford to lose a player who has been one of the best on the defense this season. If he doesn't play, we might see Cobie Durant in the slot next week.

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