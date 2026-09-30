Cowboys' Jaishawn Barham Not Surprised By Early Success & Remains Laser-Focused

Jaishawn Barham has been a pleasant surprise for the Dallas Cowboys this season. The 92nd overall pick out of Michigan played EDGE and linebacker during his collegiate days and has moved to an inside linebacker role in Christian Parker's scheme.

After a frustrating debut in Week 1, which included a sideline interaction between Barham and Parker that went viral, the rookie was asked to move into the starting lineup in Week 2. With DeMarvion Overshown injured, Barham also had to take on the green dot role and call plays on defense.

That promotion has worked well for him as Barham has been one of the more consistent players on defense. Entering Week 4, he has 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. He's also the 19th-highest-rated linebacker in the NFL right now, according to PFF, with a grade of 70.8.

As impressive as all that is, Barham is not surprised at all. When speaking with reporters, he said that performing at this level is what he came to do.

“That’s what I came here to do. Play football, find a role on this team, and help this team. Now that I’m doing that, I feel like I gotta keep doing that and helping this team,” Barham said via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Jaishawn Barham isn't using inexperience as an excuse

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He doesn't believe being a rookie is a reason to expect any less from him, or anyone else for that matter. Barham stated that he and fellow rookie Caleb Downs are simply playing football and despite being rookies, this is something they have been doing for most of their lives.

"We’re just coming in and playing football. This is what we’ve been doing forever.”

Downs has been as advertised for Dallas, recording 20 tackles, one sack, one pass defense, and two forced fumbles in three games. He and Barham give the Cowboys two important building blocks for a defense that's desperate for stars.

Barham isn't star-struck by big-name opponents

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry runs for a touchdown over Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland and OLB Malachi Lawrence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The no-nonsense approach from Barham is one of many reasons fans have fallen in love with him and that was also on display while he was talking to reporters. When asked how it felt to tackle a future Hall of Fame running back in Derrick Henry, Barham said, "it's football."

When he was asked to clarify if that meant there was nothing special about going against a big-name player, Barham replied, “no, it’s football.”

That's a player who is focused on one thing and one thing only.

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