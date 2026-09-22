Dallas Cowboys Week 2 Report Card: 3 Players Surpassing Unfair Expectations

The Dallas Cowboys have had a Jekyll & Hyde start to the season, after a disappointing performance in the season opener before a massive bounce-back win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Dallas entered the season with plenty of hype and expectations that the team would compete for the division title and potentially make a deep run, so there was a lot of pressure on the players' shoulders. So far, several have delivered.

The most impressive part of Dallas' first two outings, however, has been the young players who have stepped up from Day 1, including Caleb Downs and Jaishawn Barham, who were tasked with crucial roles on defense right out of the gate. There are also some All-Pros on offense who are taking their games to the next level.

Let's take a look at three players who have gone above and beyond to start the 2026 campaign.

Caleb Downs, Defensive Back

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone was excited when the Cowboys traded up to select Downs with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 draft. The Ohio State All-American came into the league with a lot of pressure, being viewed as the man who could help turnaround the league's worst pass defense.

Downs has been a leader since Day 1 and has impressed even the team's most seasoned veterans, and his impact on the field has far exceeded the lofty expectations.

He is PFF's highest-rated first-round pick through two weeks, and finished Week 2 tied for the team lead in tackles with 9. Entering Week 3, Downs has recorded 17 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and one sack. He has a bright future ahead.

CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches a touchdown from Dak Prescott against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to the season, there were questions of whether CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens was the true WR1 for Dallas, after Pickens' career year in 2025. Now, it's no surprise that Lamb is performing well through the first two weeks of the season, but his dominance has been impressive and is a reminder of what Lamb brings to the table when he's at his best.

In Week 2, Lamb hauled in 8 of his 9 targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaishawn Barham, Linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barham was one of the most highly-touted Day 2 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he immediately made an impression on the coaching staff during the team's offseason program. Barham was a standout in rookie minicamp, and that carried over into training camp and the preseason.

In Week 2, Barham stepped into the starting lineup and took on the "green dot," meaning he was in charge of relaying the play calls and setting defensive fronts. That is a lot of pressure to put on a rookie, but Barham delivered.

Barham finished second on the team with 7 total tackles, with one tackle for a loss and a key forced fumble. He is the highest-rated rookie defender by PFF through two weeks.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —