Jaishawn Barham Forcing Cowboys to Make Defensive Change Upon DeMarvion Overshown's Return

There have been few positives on the defensive side of the ball for the Dallas Cowboys this season, but one of those few positives is no doubt rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

Through three games, Barham has made his presence felt, and we saw exactly how on Sunday in the devastating loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Barham notched two massively important run stops on Ravens running back Derrick Henry during a game in which Dallas' run defense as a whole couldn't stop a nosebleed.

First, Barham knifed through the offensive line on a fourth-down play at the goal line in the fourth quarter to knock Henry back for a three-yard loss and a turnover on downs. The Cowboys went on to score on the next drive with a seven-play, 96-yard series to take the lead.

Then, on Baltimore's next offensive series, Barham once again cut through the Ravens' offensive line like a hot knife through butter and took Henry down for a four-yard loss on third down to force the Ravens to punt and help the Cowboys cling to their lead.

Stunning Jaishawn Barham stat

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those two plays were enough to show just how big of an impact Barham made when on the field, but two more stats from Next Gen Stats (H/T Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News) only further drives the point home.

When Barham was on the field in Week 3 (he played 50 of 64 snaps), the Cowboys' defense gave up over two fewer yards per play (6.0 vs. 8.4) and surrendered a lower success rate by 8.3% (50% vs. 58.3%). Just staggering evidence of how much of a difference-maker Barham is when he's on the field for Dallas.

In all, Barham tallied seven tackles, including two for loss, six run stops and one pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.

For a Cowboys defense that is struggling badly, this team needs Barham on the field as much as possible, which is why a major defensive change should be coming upon DeMarvion Overshown's return from injury.

Jaishawn Barham needs to remain the starter

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (1) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebackers Jaishawn Barham (55) and Dee Winters (53) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is obvious to anyone watching games. Barham is just a better player than Dee Winters, plain and simple, and he should be the one starting next to Overshown when he gets back from his hamstring injury, which could be this week.

Instead of rotating Barham and Winters like the Cowboys did in Week 1, it should be Winters and Overshown in a rotation, with the latter obviously seeing the majority of snaps. That makes sense even more when you consider just how injury-prone Overshown has proven to be during his career.

The eye test proves it, and so do the numbers. Barham needs to be a full-time starter in Dallas moving forward.

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