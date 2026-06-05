Cowboys' Left Tackle Competition is Exactly Why They Need Taylor Decker

Before taking the field for practice on Thursday, Brian Schottenheimer met with the media and the Dallas Cowboys head coach made an interesting comment. Schottenheimer confirmed there would be a competition at left tackle with Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas squaring off.

Cowboys On SI's Mike Moraitis discussed the two-man competition and asked whether rookie Drew Shelton should be in consideration, which he absolutely should. If the rookie is the best option, there's no reason to keep him on the bench.

That said, the fact that we're asking these questions about the left tackle position is concerning. The Cowboys have high expectations this season, due largely to their explosive offense. That offense could be derailed though if Dak Prescott is under fire from his blindside all season.

Cowboys need a guy who can lock down the LT spot

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker gets ready for a play against Philadelphia Eagles. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Preventing this concern from ruining their season could be done with one move. The Cowboys should sign free agent Taylor Decker, a player I have discussed previously as an option, who would be an instant upgrade.

Decker didn't have his best season in 2025, earning an overall PFF grade of 67.9, but what was important is his 69.5 pass protection grade. Compare that to Guyton's 50.0 pass blocking grade and the 31.6 they gave to Thomas, and it's easy to see Decker would be an upgrade.

You can dive further to see just how much Decker would help. In 551 passing snaps, Decker surrendered 33 pressures and two sacks. Guyton also gave up two sacks and had 31 pressures, but did so in 418 pass protection snaps. Thomas had even more issues, giving up three sacks and 23 pressures in just 219 passing snaps.

Decker, who will turn 33 in August, isn't a long-term answer, but he could buy the Cowboys time to develop Shelton. He could even give them a chance to try Guyton out at right tackle, where he could be more comfortable.

Could the competitionbring out the best in Tyler Guyton?

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

There's also the argument that a competition could bring out the best in Guyton, especially with him being mentored by Tyron Smith. That's what Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram believes, saying this could light a new fire under the third-year player.

"Even if Brian Schottenheimer doesn't truly believe that Nate Thomas could overtake Tyler Guyton, come out and say it. It might be able to help light Tyler Guyton a new fire. Not that he necessarily needs it, he's always been praised for his work ethic around here in Frisco," Harris wrote. "But it really could help him going into year three. He's had his ups and downs through his first two seasons here in Dallas, but I think this quote, unquote competition, whether it's legit or not, could really benefit him."

Perhaps that works, but this team can't go into the season with any questions at such an important position, which is why Decker should be on his way to Frisco already.

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