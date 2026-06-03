3 Offensive Free Agents Dallas Cowboys Should Sign Following OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys were busy this offseason, adding several players through trades as well as free agency. Their focus for the majority of these moves was understandably on the defensive side of the ball, a trend that continued in the NFL draft.

Dallas was intent on fixing their porous defense, while also building the roster to fit new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's vision. Offensively, they didn't make many moves, primarily since they have all 11 starters returning.

That doesn't mean they shouldn't continue to look for upgrades, especially if they want to capitalize on Dak Prescott's current MVP-level of play. With that in mind, here are three offensive free agents the Cowboys should consider signing.

Jonnu Smith, TE

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Luke Schoonmaker hasn't turned into the TE2 the Cowboys hoped he would as the fourth-year player finds himself on the roster bubble. Brevyn Spann-Ford has emerged as an excellent blocking tight end and they have high hopes that UDFA Michael Trigg can develop into a pass-catching threat.

Dallas shouldn't expect Trigg to be a big contributor as a rookie, though, which is why they should look for some outside help. One option is Jonnu Smith, who is coming off a subpar season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith had just 22 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

He's not too far removed from a much more impressive season, as he had 884 yards and eight touchdowns on 88 receptions for the Miami Dolphins in 2024. Dallas could bring him in on a team-friendly one-year deal and allow him to either push one of their backups to improve, or to serve as the TE2 for one season.

Nick Chubb, RB

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb rushes the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Bucs. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

As much as Javonte Williams meant to the Dallas offense in 2025, they can't lean on him as much in 2026. Williams put together a truly remarkable season, but he was slowed down by a shoulder injury at the end of the season.

To help him remain fresh throughout the year, they need someone to emerge as a legit RB2. Right now, Malik Davis and Jaydon Blue will battle for that spot but Dallas should add a veteran like Nick Chubb to the mix.

Chubb was once one of the best backs in the game, but a knee injury in 2023 marred his final years in Cleveland. He bounced back as a reserve with the Houston Texans last year, recording 506 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. Adding Chubb would give the Cowboys another back capable of wearing defenses down as a between the tackles runner, and wouldn't necessarily hold back Blue, who can be more of a change of pace back.

Taylor Decker, OT

Detroit Lions OT Taylor Decker celebrates as he runs off the field following the game against the Green Bay Packers | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Cowboys offense was explosive in 2025, but as I wrote recently, their most concerning position is left tackle. Tyler Guyton struggled with injuries, missing seven games last year. When he was on the field, he had some issues as well, earning a 57.5 overall and a 50.0 in pass protection from PFF. He could be pushed by Nate Thomas or rookie Drew Shelton, but neither option is ideal for a team with playoff hopes.

That's why they should bring in Taylor Decker, who spent the past 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions. He wasn't as efficient in 2025, seeing his PFF grade go from 77.2 to 67.9, but he would still be an upgrade over Guyton. His addition could even allow Guyton to fight for the right tackle spot, which might be a better fit for him while allowing Shelton to develop as their left tackle of the future.

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