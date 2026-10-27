Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Gives Brutally Honest Take Following Week 7 Win

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a 38-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. That ended a two-game losing streak and keeps them alive in the NFC East.

Still, they're just 3-4 on the season and there are plenty of reasons to be concerned. That includes the fact that their Monday Night Football win wasn't nearly as easy as the score indicates. Dallas eventually pulled away by scoring the final 18 points, but they were trailing 21-20 in the second half to a beat up Eagles team.

With Tanner McKee filling in for Jalen Hurts, the Eagles offense still had its moments. They might have had even more if Philly had DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks in action, as there were multiple drops by their reserve wideouts. Dallas also couldn't stop Saquon Barkley, who was in obvious pain as he played through a hamstring injury.

Troy Aikman doesn't hold back when asked about the Cowboys win

Television commentator Troy Aikman speaks before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's why Cowboys legend Troy Aikman isn't ready to change his tune. Aikman, who called the game for ESPN, was asked by Scott Van Pelt if this result changed his perception on Dallas. Aikman was brutally honest, saying this didn't move the needle for him.

"Not really. I mean, not really. And I don't mean that as a negative. Not really. I mean, this is a beat-up Philadelphia team. I mean, to come in here and win tonight. I mean, let's not get carried away. You know, they kind of did what you would expect them to do. I did think the Eagles defensively would put up a little bit more of a fight than what they did," Aikman said.

Scott Van Pelt: "Does tonight kind of change the way you see [the Cowboys]?"



Troy Aikman: "Eh, not really. Not really. And I don't mean that as a negative... This is a beat-up Philadelphia team. To come in here and win tonight, I mean, let's not get carried away." 🏈🎙️ pic.twitter.com/kZrwflNWQy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 27, 2026

"But, you know, it'll bear itself out as we move forward as to what, this team's capable. Defense did some good things. They've still got a ways to go. But that's going to be the key to this team is how far along can this defense come between now and when the playoffs roll around, if they get in."

Aikman has never been shy about criticizing his former team, even calling out the wide receivers for their route running after Week 6. Fans typically appreciate Aikman's honesty, and they also would love for him to take an active role in fixing the organization, something we recently wrote about after Aikman said he would be open to such a thing.

Unfortunately, Jerry Jones is unlikely to bring in anyone who would try and change the way they operate, which is exactly what someone such as Aikman would do.

Up next for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas has two more games coming up that they should be able to win. In Week 8, they host the 2-5 Arizona Cardinals and in Week 9, they visit the 2-5 Indianapolis Colts.

Of course, no win is easy in the NFL, and the Cardinals are a team that has upset Dallas frequently. Still, this is the best stretch of the season for them to turn things around and begin to build some confidence. We just have to see if they can remain focused and take advantage.

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