Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Opens Door to Potential Dallas Return

There's been a lot going on with Troy Aikman as of late as the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback's contract with ESPN is up after the year. Aikman sounds as though he might be ready for something different after spending the past 25 years as a broadcaster.

One common theory is that Aikman is itching for a front office role, and he got a taste of that this year as he spent time as a consultant with the Miami Dolphins.

If he were to move into such a role, it feels like a natural fit for him to join the Cowboys, a team he led to three Super Bowls during his playing career. It's tough to see Jerry and Stephen Jones welcoming Aikman, since they like to do everything themselves, but Aikman sounds as though he would be open to the idea.

Troy Aikman arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While speaking with Mike Fisher, Aikman discussed his feelings about a reunion. He admitted there might not be an opportunity, but said he would take a look at that option if Jerry Jones was open to a conversation.

"I would welcome any conversation with Jerry, and quite honestly I don't know if there ever would be an opportunity," Aikman said. "But if Jerry came to me and felt in his heart that I could lend some services that would help make them better, I'd have a hard time not taking a good look at that."

Jerry Jones believes Troy Aikman could help an NFL team

NFL hall of fame Troy Aikman prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, Jones was asked about Aikman's future beyond broadcasting and said there's no area (other than returning to the field) where Aikman wouldn't succeed.

"No, I think when I say no, Troy is very capable. And he's so really relatively speaking, he's in his youth, as careers go. And he's very capable of doing any one of a number of things, certainly anything to do with football. I don't know of any area short of getting back out on the field. I don't know of any area that Troy Aikman wouldn't be qualified and competent to go into," Jones said.

While it would be a welcome change for fans, we shouldn't get our hopes up. The Jones family has made themselves front and center for every decision. They do lean heavily on vice president of player personnel Will McClay, but McClay is often working in the background. That wouldn't be the case with Aikman, who could command plenty of attention, which is something the Jones family might not be willing to welcome.

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