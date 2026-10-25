NFL Insiders Link Cowboys to Super Bowl EDGE at Trade Deadline

Jerry Jones said he plans to be aggressive at the NFL trade deadline, believing his Dallas Cowboys could make a run at the NFC East title despite their 2-4 start.

Coaching has clearly been an issue, but Jones believes adding more talent will help the team make up for their shortcomings in that area. Whether that would be enough remains to be seen, but what we do know is that Jones is determined to fix the defense.

That's why NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport said the Cowboys are a team to watch at the deadline. The player they see Dallas targeting is Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat. The Cardinals already traded Marvin Harrison Jr., and the insiders say they could be willing to move on from the former Pro Bowl pass-rusher.

"The Arizona Cardinals already have shown they are willing to trade a player for the right price. In August, general manager Monti Ossenfort said the Cardinals were not interested in trading Sweat. But now the Cardinals are 2-4, and unless they turn it around, they could be willing to listen to meaningful offers," Schefter and Rapoport wrote.

"One team that could explore the possibility of a Sweat trade is the Cowboys, who are trying to salvage their season Monday night in Philadelphia."

Josh Sweat has ties to Cowboys coaching staff

Philadelphia Eagles OLB Josh Sweat reacts after getting a sack on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sweat has ties to Christian Parker, going back to their days with the Philadelphia Eagles. Sweat was a fourth-round pick out of Florida State in 2018 and played in Philly for seven years. His last year with the franchise was in 2024, which was Parker's first of two years as their passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Philadelphia went on to win the Super Bowl that season and Sweat was a central figure in their victory. The outside linebacker had six tackles and 2.5 sacks, helping the Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

He turned that success into a massive deal, signing a four-year contract with the Cardinals for $76.4 million with $41 million guaranteed. He had 12 sacks during his first season with the Cardinals, but has been off to a slower start this year. Through six games, Sweat has 14 tackles and two sacks.

He was dealing with a knee injury during the summer, which might have slowed him down to start the season, but has shown signs of turning things around with both of his sacks coming over the past three games. His recent production, assuming it holds up, could be the exact boost Jones is looking for.

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