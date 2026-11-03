Cowboys' Method for Holding Rashan Gary Accountable for Boneheaded Penalty is Laughable

Rashan Gary's first year with the Dallas Cowboys has been nothing short of a disaster.

Not only has Gary failed to produce much (he has just one sack in eight games), but he committed one of the most costly penalties of the Cowboys' entire season in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

With the Cardinals trailing 27-17 in the fourth quarter and in dire straits, Gary was flagged for an easily avoidable roughing the passer on a third-and-10 play with 2:23 left to play. Gary's penalty extended the drive and Arizona went on to score on the next play.

That proved to be a crucial penalty, as Arizona likely would have just kicked a field goal on fourth down and the Cowboys' field goal on the next possession would have been enough to seal a win. Of course, Arizona eventually went on to score on its possession following Dallas' field goal and then won the game in overtime.

How Cowboys held Gary accountable

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about Gary's horrific blunder and he revealed that the veteran was pulled from the game and talked to about it.

The Cowboys also addressed the penalty with Gary on Monday.

“We pulled him out, talked to him about it, addressed it," Schotty said on Monday, according to Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys. "We addressed it today again in the meeting. RG is aware. It's a big play in the game, but it's not the only play in the game that affected the outcome of the game, but he was removed and it was discussed.”

Not good enough

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary (7) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer makes it sound like Gary was benched for the inexcusable penalty, but that was not the case. Maybe he missed a some plays after it, but Gary did get back into the game, as evidenced by his making a tackle in overtime.

That was a perfect opportunity for the Cowboys to send a clear message, not only to Gary but to the team as a whole. Nobody should be above being held accountable and the Cowboys' approach with Gary failed to show that.

Playing devil's advocate for a minute, the Cowboys' putrid defense can ill-afford to pull a starter right now, especially in such a big spot.

But it's not like Gary has been doing anything, anyway, and maybe sending him to the bench would have woken him up out of his season-long slumber.

This is yet another stain on Schottenheimer's tenure as head coach and it's a shining example of why the Cowboys have a culture problem, something multiple former Cowboys players have suggested.

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