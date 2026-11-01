Is George Pickens Playing Today? Injury Update, Fantasy Advice For Cowboys WR in Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys have a question mark at the wide receiver position in George Pickens ahead of the Week 8 game with the Arizona Cardinals.

Pickens was on the injury report with a shoulder issue last week before he ended up avoiding a designation and playing.

This week, Pickens had a hamstring injury added to his shoulder issue and only practiced on a limited basis all three days before drawing the questionable tag for Sunday.

Here's what we know about Pickens' chances of beating that questionable tag and suiting up in Week 8.

Is George Pickens playing today?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) attempts to leap over Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UPDATE: To further confirm Pickens' Week 8 status, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys wideout is expected to play.

"Cowboys WR George Pickens, listed as questionable, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals," Schefter wrote on Sunday morning.

END OF UPDATE

Pickens is indeed expected to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.

"Quinnen Williams, George Pickens and Caleb Downs have been limited in practice," The Athletic's Jon Machota reported on Friday. "Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer expects all three to play Sunday against the Cardinals."

There was never any real fear Pickens would sit this game out, as he has proven to be quite durable during his career after having missed only three games in four-plus seasons.

The only concern currently is how close to 100% Pickens is and if that will impact his performance on Sunday. We won't really know until he's out there.

As always, make sure to confirm Pickens' status when inactives drop on Sunday morning. With the Cowboys kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, they will release their inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET.

George Pickens start-or-sit advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens isn't having quite the electric season he had in 2026, but he has been the very good No. 2 receiver we expected him to be with CeeDee Lamb healthy.

Pickens enters Week 8 ranked as WR15 overall, which makes him a WR2 and every-week starter. Pickens has been even better of late, ranking as WR4 overall the past three weeks after totaling 260 receiving yards and two scores on 19 receptions.

Pickens should be able to keep the good times rolling in Week 8 against the Cardinals, as Arizona is giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts.

The Cardinals have been even more giving when it comes to letting up scores to the position, with Arizona giving up the second-most per game.

Pickens has a great shot to return WR1 production in Week 8.

Verdict: Start

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