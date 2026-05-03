Cowboys O-Line Steals the Show with Lineup Photo at Cooper Beebe Wedding

Dallas Cowboys starting center Cooper Beebe celebrated a major life milestone this weekend and he and his fiancée BrayLynn were married in Manhattan, Kansas.

Beebe had several teammates there for the festivities, including his fellow offensive lineman as well as star quarterback Dak Prescott. They even took the time to pose for a memorable photo during the reception.

Tom Beebe, Cooper's father, shared a photo on social media of Cooper and the rest of the starting offensive linemen lined up for a snap. Left tackle Tyler Guyton, left guard Tyler Smith, right guard Tyler Booker, right tackle Terence Steele, and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford all joined Beebe who was in the middle.

Set to take the snap, however, wasn't Prescott. While he was in the picture, he was next to BrayLynn who was in his place as the quarterback.

A few of the boys made it to Manhattan KS and got in a little workout. https://t.co/FfhORjY3Xv pic.twitter.com/6tFpRAnx2g — Tom Beebe (@kcgorilla) May 3, 2026

Cooper Beebe has been a steadying force on Cowboys' O-line

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Dallas was one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL and it all starts with their offensive linemen. The strength of that unit is the interior trio of Beebe, Smith, and Booker, which is among the best interior lines in the entire NFL.

Beebe, who was a star at Kansas State, is entering his third season in the NFL and is coming off a stellar campaign. In 2025, he earned a 67.9 grade from PFF, which was the 16th-highest rating at center. He proved to be effective at run-blocking with a 68.4 grade as well as in pass protection, earning a 63.7 and giving up just one sack all year.

Most importantly, he's one of the more disciplined players on the team. In 767 snaps this past season, Beebe was penalized just one time.

Continuity will be key for Cowboys' offense in 2026

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lines up behind center Cooper Beebe against the Cleveland Browns. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Dallas has spent much of this offseason trying to fill holes on the defensive side of the ball. They added pass-rusher Rashan Gary and linebacker Dee Winters via trade. They signed cornerback Cobie Durant and safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke in free agency.

They then went into the NFL draft and continued the defensive overhaul, selecting safety Caleb Downs, EDGE Malachi Lawrence, and linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

What they haven't done is make many changes on offense. Instead, they return all 11 starters, and are counting on the unusual continuity this season as they aim to get back into the playoff race.

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