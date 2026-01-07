The Dallas Cowboys enter the offseason looking to make the right decisions to get the franchise back on track.

Though the offense was one of the best in the league, the Cowboys do have a few things to figure out, such as George Pickens' contract extension and the future of Tyler Smith along the offensive line.

MORE: NFL Draft insider Todd McShay mock draft lands Cowboys DB compared to Ed Reed

Smith signed a four-year, $96 million deal with Dallas ahead of the 2025 season that made him the highest-paid guard in the NFL. He went on to grade out as the Cowboys' best offensive lineman, starting 13 games at left guard before stepping in at left tackle for the final three contests of the campaign.

The 24-year-old wanted clarity on his future going into the week, and the Cowboys provided that on Wednesday.

Cowboys Aren't Limiting Tyler Smith To One Position

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Owner Jerry Jones, CEO Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media during an exit press conference.

Schottenheimer revealed that he recently had a conversation with Smith. The Cowboys don't plan to box him in at one position. Smith is a guard, but he has the flexibility to play tackle, something Dallas will utilize if necessary.

MORE: Jerry Jones shares optimistic future for Dallas Cowboys

"Yeah, it [the conversation] was great. Actually, Tyler and I just had it," Schottenheimer said. "I was explaining to him, 'Hey, we feel that you're an incredible all-decade type guard, but at the end of the day, you're such a good player that we have to play the five best guys.' In no way, shape, or form do I think we can't with a full year of Nate Thomas and those guys, getting those guys going.

"But Smith wants some direction, I said, 'Right now, you're a guard,' but at the end of the day, we're going to do what's best for the Dallas Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl," Schottenheimer added. "Just like we did last three games, if we have to move you to tackle, we will. What I love about that is Tyler and I were able to have that conversation, and he's like, 'Makes perfect sense, I understand.'"

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Smith's versatility is impressive and he's still extremely young, meaning he should be a key cog for years to come.

"By the way, that's why he's a core piece going forward and why we wanted to sign him," Stephen Jones added. "I mean, versatility is huge when you can have a player that can be the best guard in the league and also swing out there and play to a Pro Bowl caliber level at tackle."

Smith has started in all 63 of his appearances with the Cowboys since the franchise drafted him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He's been named to the Pro Bowl in three consecutive years and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2023.

Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

Cowboys' 2026 strength of schedule opens door for bounceback campaign

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates