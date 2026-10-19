Week 6 was another disappointment for the Dallas Cowboys. They entered the game knowing a win could put them right back in the race in the NFC East, but came out flat.

Not only did their defense continue to look like a complete mess, but their offense struggled to move the ball with any consistency and went into halftime without scoring a point. They're now 2-4 and have no shortage of people to blame for their current struggles.

We won't dive into all that finger pointing right now, but instesd, let's look back at their 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers and see who stood out as the highest and lowest-graded players according to PFF.

5 Highest-Rated Cowboys in Week 6

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford celebrates a first down against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dee Winters, LB - 90.9

Quinnen Williams, DT - 86.2

Tyler Smith, G - 78.4

Justin Barron, LB - 77.8

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - 75.3

Dee Winters was the highest-rated player and nearly had the team's first touchdown of the game. Winters recorded an interception in the first half and initially ran the ball back for a touchdown. On replay, he was ruled down by contact and Dak Prescott wound up throwing an interception so they got nothing from his big play. They also lost Winters to an injury, which stings since he had a breakout game.

Quinnen Williams wasn't too far behind with an 86.2 as the big man had three tackles and a sack, earning an 86.2. Justin Barron made the top five as well, although he played in just 10 snaps.

On offense, Tyler Smith was a stud, which is the norm. They also saw Brevyn Spann-Ford put together a solid game while taking over for Jake Ferguson. Spann-Ford had a 75.3 to round out the top five (for reference, Ferguson had a dreadful 46.7).

5 Lowest-Rated Cowboys in Week 6

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden scores a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Ameer Speed | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ameer Speed, CB - 34.5

Shavon Revel Jr., CB - 41.7

Jaishawn Barham, LB - 41.7

Tyler Guyton, OT - 43.8

Tyler Goodson, RB - 44.7

The three lowest scores all belonged to defenders in this one with Ameer Speed being picked on throughout the night. The same was true of Shavon Revel (and every cornerback not named Joey Porter Jr. honestly). Tied with Revel was Jaishawn Barham, who had to play in coverage far too often and had a 41.7 grade.

On offense, Tyler Guyton struggled with a 43.8. That hasn't been the case for him throughout the season. He's been in the midst of a breakout season, so this one shouldn't be a huge concern. The bottom five is rounded out with Tyler Goodson. The Cowboys' RB2 averaged 24.2 yards per kick return after filling in for an injured KaVontae Turpin. On offense, he had zero yards on two attempts and nine yards on one reception.

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