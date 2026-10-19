Cowboys, Packers Get Into Heated Exchange Before Week 6 Kickoff

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are carrying some extra animosity toward each other into the Week 6 game on Sunday night.

We say that because the two teams were involved in a little dust-up before kickoff in one of the end zones. Several players on both teams got involved.

Based on video, the two teams met in the end zone prior to kickoff and there were no doubt words exchanged, althought it does not appear that any punches were thrown.

Check out video of the heated exchange between the two teams below.

A little pregame Cowboys-Packers fun in Green Bay pic.twitter.com/5FCNH8cAcp — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 18, 2026

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Cowboys players such as cornerback Joey Porter Jr., linebacker Jaishawn Barham, offensive tackle Broderick Jones and tight end Jake Ferguson were among those involved in the pregame festivities.

A little dust up between the Cowboys and Packers at the end of pregame," Archer wrote. "Saw Joey Porter Jr. getting into it. Maybe some Jaishawn Barham, Broderick Jones and Jake Ferguson too. Didn’t see any punches thrown. Referees were able to break things up."

All of this occurreed about 26 minutes before kickoff, Archer added. We'll see if any of the tension carries into the game.

Cowboys looking to bounce back

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been 10 days since the Cowboys played in Week 5 and there is no doubt they are champing at the bit to get back on the field.

Dallas' last game was an ugly loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that saw the Cowboys fail to show up en route to an upset defeat at the hands of one of the worst teams in the NFL that was also starting an undrafted rookie quarterback.

Since then, the head coach Brian Schottenheimer has promised that changes will be made in Week 6.

"I’m not going to get to a bunch of them. Obviously, there’s a competitive advantage. But there’ll be some roster adjustments you guys will see. Some will be more noticeable than others, and some will be subtle as you look at it," Schottenheimer said, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com.

One of those changes is the Cowboys starting rookie edge rusher Malachi Lawrence over Donovan Ezeiruaku. Schottenheimer did say that Lawrence could get more run this week and clearly he wasn't kidding.

The Cowboys also hired a former Packers coach in Mike Pettine, who is serving as a consultant to another former Packers coach, Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas is hoping those two changes, along with any others the team makes, will help a defense that has been among the league's worst through five games.

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