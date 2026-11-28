It must be difficult to be Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. right now.

While he has delivered each and every week he has played, Porter has had to watch the rest of the defense around him struggle just like it did in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the game, Porter Jr. expressed his frustration with the outcome and pointed to the same two general issues the Cowboys have had each and every week.

"I ain’t gonna lie to you, I ain’t got no words for you right now," he admitted, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. "I’m still stunned about the loss.

"It’s the same story that we’re trying to get over every week. It’s the same hump we’re trying to get over. Execution, finish. Played great for the first three quarters, didn’t play great at the end.

"And that’s something we’ve been struggling with all year. How do we fix it? I don’t know. Is there stuff to fix it? Yeah, we’ve just got to all lock in on the same thing.”

The million-dollar question

Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chalk it up to whatever you like, but the Cowboys have simply been incapable of playing a full 60 minutes all season long.

The "how do we fix it" question is the million-dollar one that Dallas hasn't been able to figure out.

It clearly wasn't just the play-caller because the results have been the same since the switch from defensive coordinator Christian Parker to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who has witnessed his defense allow 30 points in both games.

And to make those showings worse, the Cowboys were burned by the likes of Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans and Joe Milton and the Eagles.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer continues to say he thinks the team has a "very strong" culture, but the results say something completely different.

Doing his part

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What likely adds to Porter's frustration is the fact that he has been playing like the top-notch cornerback the Cowboys hoped he would be, yet that hasn't made a dent in the defense.

Porter has given up a completion rate of 38.1% and a passer rating of 46.5 in seven games, and he has yet to permit a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus.

Even in the debacle on Thursday, Porter was solid, surrendering a completion rate of 57.1% and a passer rating of 74.1. On the four receptions he gave up in the contest, Porter allowed 41 yards.

When matched up with DeVonta Smith, who went off on Dallas for 200 yards and two scores, Porter allowed three receptions on five targets for 32 yards, and 23 of those yards came on one play.

Meanwhile, Caleb Downs gave up 54 yards and a score to Smith, and Cobie Durant was responsible for 93 yards on four grabs, including the 50-yard touchdown reception Smith reeled in.

One of the few bits of good news for the Cowboys' defense this year has been the play of Porter, who is setting himself up for a massive payday from the Cowboys in 2027.

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