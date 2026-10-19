Dallas Cowboys Make Change to Starting Lineup on Defense vs Packers

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled mightily on defense so far this season. That doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon ahead of Sunday night's matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

However, the Dallas coaching staff is leaving no stone unturned to find some sort of spark on defense. Ahead of kickoff in Green Bay, the Cowboys are making a change to their defensive depth chart.

The Cowboys are starting rookie outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence over Donovan Ezeiruaku against the Packers, per reports from team sideline reporter Kristi Scales.

This will mark the first-career start for Lawrence, who the Cowboys selected with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft this past spring. So far this season, he's played in five games while posting 12 total tackles (six solo), one sack and one pass breakup.

Malachi Lawrence Has Impressed the Cowboys Coaching Staff

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence (57) rushes the line during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had said that Lawrence would be getting more opportunities moving forward, and he's making good on his promise in a move that will hopefully bring something positive to the defense.

"He's played very well. I think he's starting to show the flash and the acceleration and the ability to rush the passer that we knew we were getting when we drafted him. I think he had a very good game against Tampa Bay, and you'll see him get more opportunities," Schottenheimer said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram.

Lawrence himself has said he has confidence in the defense turning things around. Fans will believe it when they see it, though it's important for the players to keep the messaging positive regardless of what the first five games has looked like.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence (57) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’re gonna turn it around for sure. We know what we have in this locker room. The offense has great players. The defense has great players as well. We just got to come together, just build our identity and grow on it.”

Despite the Cowboys' strugges on defense, the rookie class has shown flashes. Along with Lawrence, Dallas defensive back Caleb Downs and linebacker Jaishawn Barham have made some impact plays.

This group gives Cowboys fans hope for the future on defense. Whether that will be with defensive coordinator Christian Parker remains to be seen, but for now, the focus is on trying to save the 2026 season.

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