Cowboys' P.J. Locke Praises New Teammate Caleb Downs

There was no shortage of holes on the defensive roster for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, but it was easy to see where new defensive coordinator Christian Parker wanted to make the most improvements. Dallas added three new safeties in the offseason, including rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs, and free agent signings Jalen Thompson, and P.J. Locke.

All three are expected to play major roles on defense this season, but out of the trio, Locke is the player who has been the most overlooked. Locke has experience working with Parker during their days with the Denver Broncos, and his comfort in Parker's scheme was on full display during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Locke has shown the ability to play not only the typical safety position, but also closer to the line in the slot. That's something that Caleb Downs is also renowned for, and Locke says that he and the rookie have similar play styles.

P.J. Locke believes in Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver PJ Locke goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking on The Blueprint Podcast, Locke said that Downs reminds him of himself due to that versatility. He then added that Downs is farther along than Locke was at this point in his career, while saying that's due largely to Downs' intelligence.

"He's as advertised, man. The stuff that you don't see is how he is in the film room," Locke said. "He's super smart, super willing. He asks questions, and I feel like... Early on, I'm not going to compare him to me because he's way ahead of me when it comes to that. He went first round, all that stuff. But I feel like I see me in him because I feel like we have a similar play style. And also the way he asks questions. He always asks questions."

Locke added that Downs is going to be a "hell of a player" in the NFL, and said that he's glad the Cowboys got him. He's not the first player to come out and express excitement about Downs either, with fellow rookie Devin Moore coming away impressed following rookie minicamp.

During OTAs, the praise continued to flow in with veteran linebacker DeMarvion Overshown saying that Downs was ready to ball.

Despite being a rookie, some high expectations are already being put on the shoulders of Caleb Downs. That might be a lot to ask for most rookies, but Downs is quickly showing that he's not like most rookies. Locke is among those who agrees with that assessment, and thinks the Cowboys will benefit greatly from his presence.

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