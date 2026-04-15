P.J. Locke Reveals 3 Honest Reasons He Signed With Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made an under-the-radar free agency signing earlier this offseason with the addition of a veteran at a much-needed spot.

Dallas signed former Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke to a one-year, $4 million deal in March, bringing the Texas native and former Longhorn back to his home state after six years in the Mile-High City.

Locke's addition certainly turned a few heads for Cowboys fans that were already familiar with his Lone Star State ties. He even admitted himself that coming back home played a notable role in his decision to sign with Dallas, but there were two other big factors that ended up leading to the move.

In a recent interview with Guerilla Sports, Locke got honest about the decision to sign with Dallas, saying it came down to three things: more money, a starting role, and coming home.

P.J. Locke Opens Up on Signing With Cowboys

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke smiles during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Dallas came in, they doubled the offer with Denver," Locke said. "I'm making more money than I was gonna make, than I made last year, and they gave me a chance to start, and I'm going back home. So that played a huge role."

Locke became a consistent face on Denver's defense the past few years but the Cowboys had a glaring need in a secondary that was the worst in the NFL this past season, and made it clear how valued Locke would be.

Locke admitted that if he had stayed in Denver, his only hope for consistent starting reps would be in another player got injured, a position he did not want to find himself in next season.

The Cowboys newest safety P.J. Locke speaks about choosing Dallas over staying with the Broncos:



“I didn’t want to just sit back and wait…”



Via @guerillasports pic.twitter.com/58SVoXsQOG — 🧈 (@ButterAubrey) April 10, 2026

"I just didn't want to have to sit back again and wait till somebody go down," Locke said. " don't want to wish that upon nobody or nothing like that. I don't want that to be on my heart, that type of thing."

Locke now joins a Cowboys secondary that's also added safety Jalen Thompson (Arizona Cardinals) along with former Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick.

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Dallas might not be done either. Selecting a safety or cornerback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft would add another new face to the Cowboys secondary while giving someone for Locke to mentor moving forward.

Locke is only on a one-year deal with Dallas but will be looking to prove himself this upcoming season in hopes of potentially finishing out his career with the Cowboys.

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