Cowboys' Plan for Drew Shelton is Worth the Risk Amid Offensive Line Concerns

As loaded as the Dallas Cowboys' offense stands to be in 2026, there are still question marks along the offensive line.

Dallas hasn't gotten good play out of either one of its tackles the past two seasons, as both Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele have struggled. Dallas also explored moving Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith to left tackle at the end of last season, which creates a domino effect.

While Smith wasn't thrilled about it, he is willing to make the switch to do what's best for the team. However, moving Smith would put the Cowboys in a position where they might have to start career backup T.J. Bass at left guard.

Knowing all that, it's important for the Cowboys to have options. Even if Guyton starts at left tackle, the Cowboys need as many insurance policies as possible to protect Dak Prescott's blindside.

Drew Shelton repping at guard and tackle

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One potential insurance policy is fourth-round pick Drew Shelton, the uber-athletic offensive lineman who played at left tackle in college. Shelton is also capable of sliding over to right tackle.

But those aren't the only two spots the Cowboys are going to give him looks at upfront. Shelton was also getting reps at guard during rookie minicamp, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com.

"It will be new but I'm willing to do it," Shelton said. "It doesn't matter to me. I'm going to get work at both and we'll see where we take it."

Shelton sliding inside for some work is no surprise. After all, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that was the plan for Shelton after the draft.

"We’re looking forward to throwing (Shelton) in the mix with Guyton and Nate Thomas and those guys, and he’ll be a left tackle that’s got some guard versatility, but we also expect him to be able to swing to the other side as well," Schottenheimer said.

The hope is that Shelton can show out at both guard and tackle in order to provide versatile depth at two different spots. Of course, Dallas would be more than content if he just proves to be a starting-caliber player at one of them.

Why Cowboys' Shelton plan is risky

Penn State offensive lineman Drew Shelton. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The only concern is that shuffling a rookie like Shelton between different positions instead of allowing him to focus on just one could make it harder for him to develop in Year 1.

It's something we've witnessed time and time again in the NFL. A team can put too much on a rookie's plate and it ends up hurting said rookie.

But we just have to have faith that the Cowboys' coaching staff knows what it's doing and Shelton can handle it.