Cowboys Finally Add OT Insurance With Athletic Drew Shelton in Round 4

With the No. 112 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected offensive tackle Drew Shelton in the fourth round.

This is the fourth pick the Dallas Cowboys have made in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas is slated to make three more, with two more selections in the fourth round and one in the seventh.

This is the first pick on offense the Cowboys have made after going with defensive players in their first three selections.

Here's more information on the pick of Shelton.

Why Cowboys drafted Drew Shelton

Penn State offensive lineman Drew Shelton. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys needed to add more insurance along the offensive line with question marks at guard and/or tackle.

It remains unclear if the Cowboys will slide Tyler Smith over to left tackle. If they do, that pushes career backup T.J. Bass into a starting job. If Smith stays at guard, there are still concerns at both tackle spots after disappointing performances from Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele in recent years.

A two-year starter, Shelton's athleticism jumps off the tape at you when you watch him. He played left tackle at Penn State but has the ability to slide over to the right side if needed.

Here's more from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

"Athletic left tackle prospect with two seasons as a full-time starter at Penn State. His basketball background shows up with natural fluidity as a move blocker and in meeting edge rushers with his pass slides. However, Shelton’s lack of play strength makes it tougher for him to sustain blocks at the point of attack and hold a firm anchor when taking on bully pass rushers," he wrote in his scouting report.

According to Pro Football Focus, Shelton was a better pass-blocker (71.2 grade) than run-blocker (66.4) in 2025. Shelton surrendered just one sack and 18 pressures in 721 snaps.

Assuming the Cowboys don't move Smith to left tackle, Shelton could get a chance to compete against Guyton and/or Steele this offseason, although he's likely to settle in as depth in Year 1.

Cowboys' list of 2026 NFL Draft picks

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 11 (from Miami Dolphins): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 23 (from Philadelphia Eagles): Edge Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Round 3, Pick 92 (from San Francisco 49ers): Edge Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Round 4, Pick 112

Round 4, Pick 114 (from Atlanta Falcons via Eagles)

Round 4, Pick 137 (compensatory pick from Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 7, Pick 218 (from Tennessee Titans)

How to watch 2026 NFL Draft Day 3

The 2026 NFL Draft logo on the theater stage. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo and NFL+.

The NFL has institutued a new timing method for picks. This year, picks from Rounds 3-6 have just five minutes between them, and then the clock is shortened to four minutes in Round 7.