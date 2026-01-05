Cowboys' Tyler Smith to meet with staff about position moving forward amid LT chatter

The Dallas Cowboys are beginning preparations for the NFL offseason on Monday, following a disappointing end to the team's disastrous 2025-26 campaign.

Down the final stretch of the season, the Cowboys' offensive line was plagued by injuries, which led to a high-profile move to address the left tackle position. For the final few weeks, All-Pro guard Tyler Smith was bumped outside.

Smith is the team's best offensive lineman, which led to some discussion about potentially making his move to left tackle permanent. But Smith doesn't seem fond of the idea.

On Monday, as players go through their exit interviews, Smith said he plans to meet with head coach Brian Schottenheimer to get some clarity on his position moving forward. If the team plans to keep Smith at tackle, he would want a pay raise.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith walks off the field after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

“The biggest thing for me is what’s best for the team, but also what’s smart for me and my career," Smith said about a potential move, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Smith signed a record-setting four-year $96 million contract extension in September, with the $24 million annual average making him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in the league. That places him as the ninth-highest-paid offensive lineman overall.

Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater averages $28.5 million per year, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs ($28.1 million) and Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions ($28 million) round out the top three. Every offensive lineman ahead of Smith rakes in $25 million annually on average.

It will be interesting to see if the team could try to pull a fast one on Smith to get a bargain, but he doesn't appear willing to play any of Jerry Jones' infamous contract games. Hopefully a decision can be made without leading to a fractured relationship between Smith and the franchise moving into the future.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

