Cowboys Players Are Already Putting Massive Weight on Caleb Downs' Shoulders
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Caleb Downs isn't your typical rookie. Ask any of the Dallas Cowboys fans that lost their minds with excitement after the team traded up to get him at No. 11 overall in this year's draft, and they'd likely say the same thing.
Downs certainly has All-Pro future written all over him, but going out and proving it is one thing. He's only just now getting his first real NFL reps during Dallas' training camp in Oxnard and will have to show this can translate once the actual punches start flying during preseason, in Week 1 against the New York Giants and beyond.
But with the way that his new teammates talk about him, you'd think Downs has already played 10 years of All-Pro football.
It's clear that Dallas has high expectations for Downs headed into what should be an exciting rookie year. Just ask Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.
Caleb Downs Not a Rookie in DeMarvion Overshown's Eyes
In a recent interview with the NFL on CBS, Overshown spoke at length about Downs and what he expects him to bring to the defense this upcoming season.
Joining a defense that was the worst in the NFL last year, there's more pressure on Downs to perform than many would have expected had he landed with a different franchise.
"Man, he's a dog," Overshown said of Downs. "You can't even call him a rookie, man. He's just a dog. He's a ball player. Wherever you look up and the ball's there, he's gonna be around it. So you know that's already a plus."
Overshown pointed out that Downs has been successful throughout his football career from high school to college. He played for legendary coach Nick Saban at Alabama in 2023 before winning a national title and earning All-American honors during his two years at Ohio State.
Hopefully Downs can rub some of the championship pedigree off on a franchise that hasn't made the NFC Championship since the 1995 season.
"He takes every day as a new opportunity to get better," Overshown said. "We're looking at him as a guy that's gonna change this defense around, gonna change the culture. He's won at every level of football. We always talk, we joke, but he's won at every level of football. So we looking for him to bring that into our locker room as well."
No pressure, rook.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7