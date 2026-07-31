Micah Parsons Made Promise to Rashan Gary After Cowboys Trade

Nearly a year after the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Green Bay Packers, former Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons is still making headlines with his old team.

Cowboy fans may never quite move on completely from the controversial Parsons trade, especially after he made it known he wanted to do everything possible to stay in Dallas.

Even after one season with the Packers, it's clear Parsons still cherishes his time with the Cowboys.

As recently as this offseason, Parsons made sure to let one of the Cowboys' newest additions know that he would enjoy his time in Dallas as well.

Micah Parsons Reached Out to Rashan Gary

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with reporters at training camp in Oxnard on Friday, Cowboys defensive lineman Rashan Gary said that Parsons reached out to him and promised that he would enjoy his time in Dallas. The two spent one year together as teammates this past season.

But after seven years with the Packers, Green Bay traded Gary to the Cowboys in March, where he reunited with longtime teammate Kenny Clark on the defensive line. Gary signed a two-year, $32 million restructured contract with Dallas shortly after and has been enjoying his time in with the Cowboys since.

Just like Parsons promised.

“So far, his words have been right," Gary said of Parsons, per Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News.

As for Parsons, he is expected to start the 2026 season on IR after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus this past December in a game against the Denver Broncos. Even amid his recovery this spring, he made time to extend a welcoming gesture to Gary, who, like Parsons did last offseason, is beginning a new chapter after multiple years with one franchise.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons stares at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas fans shouldn't waste time trying to compare Gary to Parsons' elite production as a pass rusher, but there's no doubt the former Packer will be a critical piece of any success the Cowboys have this season under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

In Gary's seven seasons with Green Bay, he played in 106 games (74 starts) while posting 271 total tackles (154 solo), 46.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. If he can reach his Pro Bowl heights from the 2024 season, Dallas will be in good shape on defense.

Gary's time in Dallas is going well so far, but putting together a successful season that results in a trip to the playoffs would likely keep these happy feelings rolling into 2027.

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