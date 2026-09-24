Cowboys Likely to Take Extra Precaution For Brazil Game Amid Field Condition Concerns

One of the hot topics surrounding the Week 3 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens has been the condition of the field the teams will play on in Brazil.

According to comments from soccer players, the condition of the field at Maracaña Stadium in Rio de Janeiro has been a mess, and the obvious concern is that there will be an increased risk of injury.

Ahead of the matchup on Sunday in Brazil, the Cowboys are likely going to take an extra precaution to prepare for potentially bad field conditions by wearing special cleats, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed on Thursday.

most #Cowboys players will likely wear the seven-stud cleats in Brazil, per Schotty, to adjust for that field.



i know @SlaterNFL was wondering 😆 #inches — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 24, 2026

Among the soccer players to make negative comments about the field is Flamengo goalkeeper Agustín Rossi, who stated that "there are bumps everywhere" on the field and "both penalty areas are bad as (expletive)."

What Cowboys, NFL are saying about field conditions

Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There doesn't seem to be much concern from both the NFL and the Cowboys about the field conditions at Maracaña Stadium.

“I don’t have any suspicions that we won’t be playing football on Sunday," NFL Field Director Nick Pappas said, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

“Yeah, at this time, no concerns with the field," he added.

Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones is taking the lack of a contingency plan by the NFL as a sign things will be fine.

"If there was a real concern, there would have already been contingent plans being made," Jones siad. "I know how the league works, about where we play the game if it weren’t there, and there’s none of that. So, I think we’re full speed ahead."

Earlier in the week, Schottenheimer noted that the Cowboys have been in contact with the league regularly to check up on things and he's not worried about the situation.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks at the video scoreboard against the Washington Commanders during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We talked a little bit today with the operations people, Todd Williams, his team have been in direct contact with the league," Schottenheimer said.

"I'm aware of some of their quotes and stuff, but again, I trust that the league's going to make the right decision and they'll get the field up to standard," Schotty added.

This will be the first NFL game played at Maracaña Stadium, so we don't really have anything to go by from past experience other than what soccer players are saying.

There have been two other NFL games in Brazil, both of which took place at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, which drew some complaints from Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers players over field conditions back in 2024.

After taking part in practice on Thursday, the Cowboys will make their over 10-hour flight to Brazil during the night and will arrive Friday.

The game against the Ravens will kick off at 4:25 p..m. ET on Sunday.

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