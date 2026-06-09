Cowboys Reporter Questions Dallas' Confidence in George Pickens Attending Minicamp

Since he signed his franchise tag, the Dallas Cowboys have stated that they expect wide receiver George Pickens to show up for mandatory minicamp, but one reporter is wondering just how confident the team really is in that expectation.

Of course, Pickens has not been at OTAs, which began last week, but that's not a huge deal at the moment because this part of the offseason program is voluntary, which at least leaves the door slightly ajar for Pickens to hold out.

Before the latest open practice of OTAs on Tuesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he hopes and expects Pickens will be in attendance when mandatory minicamp kicks off on June 16. However, Pickens has not confirmed he will be.

"I expect and hope he'll be here," Schottenheimer said of Pickens before adding that Pickens, "has not committed that to me, but I expect he'll be here."

After hearing Schottenheimer's comments on Pickens, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News isn't so sure the Cowboys actually know if Pickens will be in attendance at minicamp.

"I believe the Cowboys still don't know if George Pickens will show up for mandatory minicamp next week," Watkins said.

Schotty reveals Cowboys' plan for Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

When he does arrive, Schottenheimer noted that the team will take it slow with Pickens, so he'll be limited at the outset of minicamp.

Schottenheimer said that the team is simply being cautious with the star wideout and it has nothing to do with questioning the amount of work Pickens is putting in away from the team.

"We'll be smart (with Pickens)," Schottenheimer said. "I have no questions he's working, but what you don't want to do is put a guy in here that you don't know exactly where he's at because, let's be honest, we don't truly know how much running he's doing. He's obviously a great athlete, but we'll be smart."

Why Pickens is likely to attend minicamp

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's a very obvious reason why Pickens isn't likely to hold out.

Because he has already signed his franchise tag, Pickens would be subject to fines for missing mandatory minicamp. If he planned on holding out, he wouldn't have signed the tag in the first place.

If Pickens does indeed not show up for mandatory minicamp, he'll be hit with $107,911 worth of fines, including $17.986 for Day 1, $35,973 for Day 2 and $53,953 for Day 3.

At this point, it would be borderline bizarre to see Pickens not show up, but never say never with the mercurial wideout.