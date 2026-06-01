Dallas Cowboys Full OTA Schedule Ahead Of 2026 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys' goal of having a bounce-back season in 2026 after missing out on the NFL playoffs for two consecutive years begins on Monday, June 1, with the start of organized team activities (OTAs).

OTAs are voluntary, so the whole squad will not be on the field when the team returns to The Star on Monday afternoon, but it's our first look at the veteran players coming together with the impressive 2026 rookie class to begin preparations for the new year.

Dallas completely revamped its defense in the offseason after firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and hiring Christian Parker away from the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, so there will be plenty of attention on the defensive rebuild.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs speaks with defensive coordinator Christian Parker | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

One of the players who will have all eyes on them when OTAs kick off is first-round pick Caleb Downs, who made a positive impression during rookie minicamp. Downs impressed the Cowboys front office, coaching staff, and star players with his poise during his first camp as a rookie, and the hope is that he can develop into the defensive leader that Parker needs on the roster.

There will also be plenty of positional battles to watch, from determining who will start at EDGE, linebacker, and even a heated competition in the team's loaded tight end room, so there is plenty for fans to look forward to as the team ramps up its offseason program.

When will the players be strapping up their helmets for OTAs and minicamp over the next few weeks?

A full look at the schedule for the Cowboys' offseason program and preseason can be seen below.

2026 Cowboys Offseason Program: OTAs & Mandatory Minicamp Dates

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

OTAs

Session 1: Monday, June 1

Session 2: Tuesday, June 2

Session 3: Thursday, June 4

Session 4: Monday, June 8

Session 5: Tuesday, June 9

Session 6: Thursday, June 11

Mandatory Minicamp: Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 20

Training Camp: Dates TBD

Dallas Cowboys Preseason Schedule

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Week 1 - Saturday, August 15, 8:00 p.m. ET: at Seattle Seahawks | Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Week 2 - Saturday, August 22, 9:00 p.m. ET: at Arizona Cardinals | State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, Arizona

Week 3, Friday, August 28, 7:00 p.m. ET: New Orleans Saints | AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —