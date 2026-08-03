Cowboys Rookie Report: Who Is Rising & Falling on the Depth Chart?

One area where the Dallas Cowboys front office has always stood out was their ability to scout and develop talent. Their roster primarily consists of players they selected and develop through the NFL draft, and even though they were more active in free agency this offseason, they still entered 2026 training camp with an intriguing rookie class.

Dallas has hopes of rebounding from a 7-9-1 season as they enter their second year under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Being able to improve upon that record would depend heavily on their rookie class, which includes two picks in Round 1. After their first week of camp practices, let's see which rookies are climbing the depth charts, which are falling, and which ones are holding steady.

Rising: Caleb Downs, Jaishawn Barham, Michael Trigg

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham greets fans at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Downs has done exactly what everyone expected him to do. Once a training camp began, the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State has moved all around the secondary for the Cowboys, although the slot seems to be his primary focus. He's performed well, and is already one of the leaders of the defense, a highly encouraging sign for a unit that needs someone to step up.

As solid as Downs has been, third-round pick Jaishawn Barham has been the biggest star during camp. Not the biggest rookie star, but the biggest star. He has made one play after another and seems right at home at the inside linebacker position in Christian Parker's scheme.

Also climbing up the depth chart is undrafted free agent Michael Trigg. He hasn't made the same noise as Downs or Barham, but he did haul in a touchdown on his first training camp reception, reminding everyone why he was such an intriguing pick up following the draft.

Falling: Anthony Smith, Devin Moore

Dallas Cowboys WR Anthony Smith goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seventh-round pick Anthony Smith was always going to have a tough time gaining ground on this depth chart due to the talent ahead of him at wide receiver. After the first few practices, players such as CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy have all been standing out. As for Smith, he's unfortunately been somewhat forgotten, which could hurt his chances to make the 53-man roster.

The same holds true for fourth-round selection Devin Moore. He has enough talent to make an impact, but he's currently been overshadowed by players such as Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. There's still time for Smith and Moore to prove they belong, but they need to do something to stand out.

Holding Steady: Malachi Lawrence, LT Overton

Dallas Cowboys OLB Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the first few practices, there hasn't been much said about Malachi Lawrence or LT Overton. Neither player has been bad, but they haven't stood out either.

That's not too surprising, considering both players are known for their physicality, and the Cowboys have yet to put on the pads. Overton, especially, can gain some ground once the pads go on, since he has the size and strength to be an end in Parker's three-man sets.

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