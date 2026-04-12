Building a consistent winner in the NFL begins with the draft and the Dallas Cowboys have done a good job selecting and developing players from within.

That doesn't mean they're successful every year, though. Dallas has had their fair share of misses, which isn't uncommon considering the draft is an inexact science.

As we prepare for the 2026 NFL draft, let's look back at the work done over the past decade and rank every class from forgettable to franchise-changing.

No. 10: 2023 Draft Class

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 26: Mazi Smith, DT

Round 2, Pick 58: Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Round 3, Pick 90: DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Round 4, Pick 129: Viliami Fehoko, EDGE

Round 5, Pick 169: Asim Richards, OT

Round 6, Pick 178: Eric Scott, CB

Round 6, Pick 212: Deuce Vaughn, RB

Round 7, Pick 244: Jalen Brooks, WR

The 2023 class is a classic example of what happens when a team allows need to dictate their decisions. Dallas took Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker to fill holes on their defense and neither worked out, with Smith being labeled a major bust. The only player from this class to truly stand out is DeMarvion Overshown, but he's also been dealing with durability concerns.

No. 9: 2017 Draft Class

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton after the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 28: Taco Charlton, EDGE

Round 2, Pick 60: Chidobe Awuzie, CB

Round 3, Pick 92: Jourdan Lewis, CB

Round 4, Pick 133: Ryan Switzer, WR

Round 6, Pick 191: Xavier Woods, S

Round 7, Pick 216: Marquez White, CB

Round 7, Pick 228: Joey Ivie, DT

Round 7, Pick 239: Noah Brown, WR

Round 7, Pick 246: Jordan Carrell, DT

2017 was another cautionary tale as the Cowboys selected Taco Charlton over T.J. Watt due to his scheme fit. Charlton was a massive bust, whereas Watt has developed into a star There were multiple hits including Jourdan Lewis and Xavier Woods, but their whiff with Charlton drags this class down in a big way.

No. 8: 2025 Draft Class

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 12: Tyler Booker, OG

Round 2, Pick 44: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE

Round 3, Pick 76: Shavon Revel, CB

Round 5, Pick 149: Jaydon Blue, RB

Round 5, Pick 152: Shemar James, LB

Round 6, Pick 204: Ajani Cornelius, OT

Round 7, Pick 217: Jay Toia, DT

Round 7, Pick 239: Phil Mafah, RB

Round 7, Pick 247: Tommy Akingbesote, DT

It's tempting to move this class higher due to the performance of Tyler Booker during his rookie season, but overall, there are still a lot of unknowns with the 2025 class. Donovan Ezeiruaku showed flashes but he still hasn't proven himself a full-time starter.

Shavon Revel, Jaydon Blue, and Shemar James should all be given a chance to earn significant playing time in 2026 and if they succeed, this class could climb the ranks quickly. For now, it's all projection.

No. 7: 2024 Draft Class

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 29: Tyler Guyton, OT

Round 2, Pick 56: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE

Round 3, Pick 73: Cooper Beebe, OG

Round 3, Pick 87: Marist Liufau, LB

Round 5, Pick 174: Caelen Carson, CB

Round 6, Pick 216: Ryan Flournoy, WR

Round 7, Pick 233: Nathan Thomas, OT

Round 7, Pick 244: Justin Rogers, DT

Tyler Guyton has been up and down, but the Cowboys hit a home run at No. 73 with Cooper Beebe. He's developed into a trusted starter at center, which is a highly underrated position. They also had a breakout from Ryan Flournoy in 2025, with the sixth-round wide receiver recording 475 yards and four touchdowns on 40 receptions.

No. 6: 2019 Draft Class

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard fends off Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Round 2, Pick 58: Trysten Hill, DT

Round 3, Pick 90: Connor McGovern, OG

Round 4, Pick 128: Tony Pollard, RB

Round 5, Pick 158: Michael Jackson, CB

Round 5, Pick 165: Joe Jackson, EDGE

Round 6, Pick 213: Donovan Wilson, S

Round 7, Pick 218: Mike Weber, RB

Round 7, Pick 241: Jalen Jelks, EDGE

Dallas was left without a pick in Round 1 during the 2019 NFL draft due to the Amari Cooper trade. They then whiffed on their first pick, taking Trysten Hill out of UCF in Round 2. Hill had issues with maturity and focus during his collegiate season, and that marred his time in Dallas as well.

The Cowboys actually rebounded well, hitting on Connor McGovern, who is now one of the top starting centers in the league for the Buffalo Bills, and Tony Pollard who gave them back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before leaving in free agency in 2024.

Even Donovan Wilson turned out to be a great selection as the sixth-round pick turned into a long-time starter in Dallas.

No. 5: 2022 Draft Class

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 24: Tyler Smith, OG

Round 2, Pick 56: Sam Williams, EDGE

Round 3, Pick 88: Jalen Tolbert, WR

Round 4, Pick 129: Jake Ferguson, TE

Round 5, Pick 155: Matt Waletzko, OT

Round 5, Pick 167: DaRon Bland, CB

Round 5, Pick 176: Damone Clark, LB

Round 5, Pick 178: John Ridgeway, DT

Round 6, Pick 193: Devin Harper, LB

When Tyler Smith was announced as the Cowboys' first pick in 2022, the reaction wasn't great. That feeling changed in a hurry as Smith became an elite guard and recently signed a record-breaking four-year, $96 million extension. Other starters from this class include tight end Jake Ferguson and cornerback DaRon Bland, who each signed extensions last season.

Jalen Tolbert had his moments as well, leading the team in touchdown receptions in 2024. They also still have hope for Sam Williams, who signed a one-year deal this offseason.

No. 4: 2018 Draft Class

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 19: Leighton Vander Esch, LB

Round 2, Pick 50: Connor Williams, OG

Round 3, Pick 81: Michael Gallup, WR

Round 4, Pick 116: Dorance Armstrong, EDGE

Round 4, Pick 137: Dalton Schultz, TE

Round 5, Pick 171: Mike White, QB

Round 6, Pick 193: Chris Covington, LB

Round 6, Pick 208: Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR

Round 7, Pick 236: Bo Scarbrough, RB

While none of the players from the 2018 class are still in Dallas, there was a lot of talent they brought in this season. Leighton Vander Esch was a stud during his rookie season and even when injuries slowed him, he remained a quality starter for six seasons. Connor Williams was a 51-game starter at guard for Dallas, and became an excellent starting center in Miami before injuries derailed him.

Michael Gallup was a 1,000-yard receiver at one point, Dorance Armstrong has proven to be a starting-caliber defense end, and Dalton Schultz is a consistent tight end. Even Cedrick Wilson Jr. had his moments during his time in Dallas, with this class proving to be extremely deep.

No. 3: 2021 Draft Class

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 12: Micah Parsons, LB

Round 2, Pick 44: Kelvin Joseph, CB

Round 3, Pick 75: Osa Odighizuwa, DT

Round 3, Pick 84: Chauncey Golston, EDGE

Round 3, Pick 99: Nahshon Wright, CB

Round 4, Pick 115: Jabril Cox, LB

Round 4, Pick 138: Josh Ball, OT

Round 5, Pick 179: Simi Fehoko, WR

Round 6, Pick 192: Quinton Bohanna, DT

Round 6, Pick 227: Israel Mukuamu, DB

Round 7, Pick 238: Matt Farniok, OG

Landing Micah Parsons alone is enough for the 2021 draft class to land among the top of the list, but the Cowboys also struck gold in Round 3 with Osa Odighizuwa. He signed a four-year, $80 million extension last year, and fans were upset to see him traded to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

Chauncey Golston developed into a quality rotational pass-rushing, recording 5.5 sacks in 2024 before leaving in free agency. Nahshon Wright initially looked to be a bust, but he broke out in 2025 with the Chicago Bears, so the Cowboys were right to believe there was potential there.

That said, the Parsons pick is still what makes this class stand out. He recorded 52.5 sacks in four seasons with the Cowboys before being traded to Green Bay last year.

No. 2: 2020 Draft Class

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 17: CeeDee Lamb, WR

Round 2, Pick 51: Trevon Diggs, CB

Round 3, Pick 82: Neville Gallimore, DT

Round 4, Pick 123: Reggie Robinson II, CB

Round 4, Pick 146: Tyler Biadasz, C

Round 5, Pick 179: Bradlee Anae, EDGE

Round 7, Pick 231: Ben DiNucci, QB

Drafting during the pandemic was a wild time. Coaches and GMs around the league were doing the draft virtually, with Jerry Jones chilling on a yacht while firing off one great pick after another.

CeeDee Lamb at No. 17 was a great pick, with Lamb entering 2026 on the heels of his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. Things got rocky with Trevon Diggs at the end of his tenure, but he was also a great pick, evidenced by his 11 interceptions during the 2021 season. Had injuries not slowed him down, Diggs could still be a force on the boundary.

Neville Gallimore never became a star, but he's been a quality defensive tackle for years and Tyler Biadasz was a steadying force at center before heading to Washington in 2024.

No. 1: 2016 Draft Class

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott celebrates with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 4: Ezekiel Elliott, RB

Round 2, Pick 34: Jaylon Smith, LB

Round 3, Pick 67: Maliek Collins, DT

Round 4, Pick 101: Charles Tapper, EDGE

Round 4, Pick 135: Dak Prescott, QB

Round 6, Pick 189: Anthony Brown, CB

Round 6, Pick 212: Kavon Frazier, S

Round 6, Pick 216: Darius Jackson, RB

Round 6, Pick 217: Rico Gathers, TE

No class meant as much to the Cowboys success over the past decade as the 2016 draft class. They were criticized for selecting Ezekiel Elliott so early, but he led the league in rushing as a rookie with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a steadying force for their offense for the next several years and even though his contract became an issue, he was still a huge success.

Jaylon Smith and Maliek Collins each had their moments as well, and Collins is still playing well, recording 6.5 sacks for the Cleveland Browns in 2025.

The real franchise changer, however, was Dak Prescott. The team's second pick in Round 4 is already the all-time passing in franchise history with 35,989 yards and needs just five touchdown passes to surpass Tony Romo for the lead there as well. No one could have predicted how much that mid-round pick would turn things around in Dallas, making this the best class over the past decade.