CeeDee Lamb's Message to Ryan Clark Should Scare Cowboys' 2026 Opponents

We already know the Dallas Cowboys have an elite wide receiver duo in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. But is it possible that duo hasn't reached its full potential yet?

After what CeeDee Lamb told ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, it appears it's possible that's the case.

Clark was a guest on The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, and as they broke down who they think is better between the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, Clark, who chose Dallas, said Lamb told him that he hasn't "felt this good or this healthy in two years."

We know Lamb has had a few injury issues in the regular season in recent years, but his comment seems to suggest he may not have been fully healthy in the last offseason or two.

We aren't aware of any injuries Lamb dealt with in the previous offseason or two, but we'll take him at his word because Lamb obviously knows his body best.

What Lamb's comment means for Cowboys & their opponents

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamb's comment could mean Dallas' duo may not have reached its ceiling yet, which is wild to think about when you consider just how dynamic he and Pickens were together when on the field.

Despite not feeling at his best last year, Lamb still put up 1,077 yards and three touchdowns, and that was also despite missing three games and exiting three others early. Meanwhile, Pickens posted career-highs with 1,429 yards and nine scores.

Lamb left Week 3 (ankle) and Week 14 (concussion) early due to injuries, and he only played 25 snaps in a meaningless Week 18 contest to close out the regular season.

If you take Lamb's yards per game average (89.4) from the 12 games in which he played three or more quarters (Week 14 is included) and extrapolate that over 17 contests, he would've finished with over 1,500 yards.

If Lamb is indeed feeling even better than he did last season and can play in all 17 games, it's going to make defending Dallas' duo even more difficult and that should scare the Cowboys' 2026 opponents.

Does a full season for Lamb mean regression for Pickens?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's going to be difficult for Pickens to recreate what he did last season by default, and on the surface it would be fair to assume that Lamb being available for all 17 games would make it even more difficult for Pickens to reach his 2025 yardage output.

However, if we take Pickens' yards per game average (82.8) from the 12 games in which Lamb played three or more quarters and extrapolate that over 17 games, he still finishes north of 1,400 yards.

Taking that same formula with the touchdowns Pickens averaged (0.4) in those 12 games, he would finish with around six or seven, which would be slightly down from his nine last season.

So, there is absolutely a scenario in which Pickens can once again reach over 1,400 yards if Lamb doesn't miss any time and tallies his per-game yardage output from 2025.