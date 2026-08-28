Cowboys vs Saints Odds For NFL Preseason Finale Put Dallas in Rare Position

The Dallas Cowboys welcome the New Orleans Saints to AT&T Stadium on Friday night for the 2026 NFL preseason finale. Dallas enters the preseason with a 2-0 record after two impressive wins and will aim to complete an undefeated season for the first time since 1985.

That's over 40 years since Dallas had a perfect preseason, which could hopefully set the table for the team to snap another dreaded 30-year drought (you know what we're talking about).

Entering Friday's primetime showdown on the NFL Network, the oddsmakers believe Dallas can pull it off, and the Cowboys are favored for the first time this preseason.

The Cowboys are listed as a very slight 1.5-point favorite over the visiting Saints, while the over/under is set for 38.5 total points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. If you don't want to give up any points, the Cowboys are slight -136 favorites, while New Orleans is a +113 road dog.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That means you would need to wager $136 on the Cowboys to land a $100 profit, while a $100 bet on the Saints would net you a $113 return.

Of course, the most exciting thing for Cowboys Nation would be finishing the preseason undefeated, and building momentum for what will hopefully be a bounce-back year after missing the playoffs for the past two campaigns.

All of the informatoin you need to catch Dallas' preseason finale against the Saints can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: ESPN Unlimited

Betting Odds: Cowboys -1.5 | O/U: 38.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -136, Saints +113

Once Friday night's game is in the books, it's time for some crucial decisions from the Cowboys coaching staff and front office. Who will earn the final few roster spots? Those questions will be answered in the coming days.

Dallas will kick off the 2026 regular-season campaign on Sunday, September 13, against the division rival New York Giants in primetime. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, so get your popcorn ready.

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