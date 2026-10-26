Cowboys Can't Catch a Break With Week 7 Inactives vs. Eagles

It's the third prime time game in a row for the Dallas Cowboys and they're trying to avoid a third consecutive loss. They were defeated in Week 5 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football and then lost on the road to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

Now in Week 7, they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. It's another road game and while Philly is called The City of Brotherly Love, there's none of that between these two franchises.

These rivals will give it their all, even with the Eagles being short-handed. Philadelphia is without quarterback Jalen Hurts, EDGE Nolan Smith, and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. They also went into the weekend unsure if running back Saquon Barkley or EDGE Jonathan Greenard would suit up.

As is often the case when it comes to playing the Cowboys, those players were able to do enough to go into the game active. With that said, let's take a quick look at the injury report going into the game, followed by Monday's list of inactive players.

Dallas Cowboys Week 7 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters reacts after a defensive play against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

Drew Shelton, OT, Hamstroing

KaVontae Turpin WR/KR, Ribs

Dee Winters, LB, Calf

QUESTIONABLE

Marist Liufau, LB, Forearm

P.J. Locke, Foot

Liufau and Locke might have been listed as questionable, but neither made the trip to Philadelphia, officially being ruled out before the game. Neither will count against the inactive players on Monday, however, since they had their practice windows opened, but have not been officially moved to the 53-man roster.

Philadelphia Eagles Week 7 Injury Report

OUT

Michael Carter, CB, Abs

DeVonta Smith, WR,Hamstring

Nolan Smith, OLB, Concussion

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Ankle

QUESTIONABLE

Saquon Barkley, RB, Hamstring

Jakorian Bennett, CB, Knee

Grant Calcaterra, TE, Back

Landon Dickerson, G, Knee/Pectoral

Jonathan Greenard, OLB, Ankle

Jalyx Hunt, OLB, Knee/Ankle

Eli Stowers, TE, Quad

Leading up to the game, there were positive signs that Saquon Barkley, Landon Dickerson, and Eli Stowers would play. Say what you will about the Cowboys, but teams will basically staple their hamstrings together to be able to play against America's Team, so unless someone is officially ruled out, we should always count on seeing them in action, as is the case with each of these players.

Dallas Cowboys Week 7 Inactives

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin returns a punt against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Shelton, OT

Emari Demercado, RB

KaVontae Turpin WR/KR

Dee Winters, LB

Tyrus Wheat, OLB

Cowboys inactives:



WR KaVontae Turpin (rib)

LB Dee Winters (calf/Achilles)

OT Drew Shelton (hamstring)

OLB Tyrus Wheat

RB Emari Demercado — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) October 26, 2026

No surprises with the Cowboys inactive, but with KaVontae Turpin out, preseason standout Camden Brown is active and will get a chance to make his NFL debut.

Philadelphia Eagles Week 7 Inactives

Cole Payton, QB (Emergency third string)

Michael Carter II, CB

DeVonta Smith, WR

Nolan Smith, OLB

Dontayvion Wicks, WR

Jake Majors, IOL

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