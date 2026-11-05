Dak Prescott Appears To Shade Cowboys' Play-Calling George Pickens Trade Chatter

The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and there are questions about whether the Dallas Cowboys could be buyers or sellers when the Tuesday, November 10, deadline arrives.

Dallas has been struggling over the past month, including three losses in four weeks in very winnable games, which has reignited conversations about potentially trading away star wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens is playing on the franchise tag and has seen his production take a dip this season, but he still has plenty of supporters in the locker room.

One of Pickens' biggest supporters has been star quarterback Dak Prescott, who was asked about the trade chatter when speaking to the media ahead of the team's Week 9 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dak Prescott Voices Support For George Pickens Remaining in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts with George Pickens after scroing a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott was asked for his message to those who think the Cowboys should move Pickens at the deadline, and his response raised some eyebrows.

Not only did Prescott praise Pickens as a teammate, but he also seemingly appeared to shade the team's play-calling for not putting the star pass catcher in the right opportunities.

"People say a lot of things I don’t believe, so I’m not listening to that one, either," Prescott said. "George is a great teammate. And I say that in the sense of, he’s gonna do whatever is asked, he’s gonna do whatever is called.

"If it’s to go block, if it’s to just go run a guy off, he’s gonna do that. He believes in just doing the right thing, and the ball will come his way at times. And so, that’s not on George.”

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Pickens has hauled in 39 catches for 533 yards, while finding the end zone just two times. Pickens has also been pulled off the field in key situations in favor of Ryan Flournoy, while Brian Schottenheimer and others have hinted it was because of run-blocking and/or injuries.

Whatever the case, the Cowboys have one week to determine what to do with Pickens before this season's deadline, and if he remains in Dallas, his contract situation will turn into one of the biggest storylines in the NFL offseason.

So, we'll have to see what role Pickens plays on Sunday afternoon, but it appears that he and others on the offense are itching for him to get more involved.

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