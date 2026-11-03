George Pickens Trade Buzz Heating Up With NFL Insider's Report After Cowboys Loss

With the Dallas Cowboys now sitting at 3-5 following a devastating loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, many are starting to wonder if the team should trade George Pickens.

It's not hard to see why. Pickens isn't making the same impact he did last season, and the impact he is making is doing nothing to change the Cowboys' fortunes this season.

We're also seeing a potential deterioration of the relationship between Pickens and the Cowboys in recent weeks. First, head caoch Brian Schottenheimer called him out for his lackluster run-blocking, and then we saw Pickens waste no team leaving the field after the Cardinals loss, which might be a sign he's checked out.

Adding to all of that, the Cowboys are also heading for a contract showdown with him in 2027, as Pickens is set to be a free agent and tagging him could lead to a holdout.

NFL insider ignites George Pickens trade buzz

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) catches a pass for 37 yards during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, some around the league are beginning to wonder if Pickens could be moved at the trade deadline.

"But the biggest name people around the league are really starting to get curious about is George Pickens in Dallas," Schultz said on The Pivot.

"He's playing on the franchise tag, he has not been utilized the same way as last year. You're talking about, in my opinion, Ryan, one of the four or five most talented receivers in football and the Cowboys' season is, honestly, unraveling, especially defensively."

Schultz then goes on to say that those same people wondering if owner Jerry Jones could use Pickens as a trade chip to improve another area of the team, like the defense, for example.

"The question becomes, and this is the question that several teams have asked me: would Jerry Jones consider having a little ace up his sleeve, if you will?" Schultz asked. "And Dallas, would they consider using Pickens as a trade chip to improve another area of the roster? I'm not saying it'll happen, but given where the Cowboys are right now, and given the demand for a talent like George Pickens, that is one I'm certainly watching."

George Pickens trade speculation is warranted

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) breasks up a pass to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is nothing illogical about what Schultz is saying here. At this point, there seems to be no benefit to holding on to Pickens any longer.

It would be more worth it for the Cowboys to flip him for defensive help, or even just draft capital given how much the team's stable of picks has dwindled because of recent trades.

And that's something The Athletic's Jonathan Jones touched on over the weekend.

Jones' sources believe the Cowboys will have a tough time trading another pick because of their lackluster stable and that led Jones to wonder if the Cowboys might make a player-for-player deal instead.

"Jerry Jones is always down to make a deal, but sources there think a pick-for-player trade would be difficult considering what Dallas has left. Player-for-player trades have always been rare in the league, but if Dallas acquires help, maybe that’s their method," Jones wrote.

Pickens is the most valuable trade chip the Cowboys could afford to part ways with, so it makes sense to consider him a candidate to be moved in a player-for-player deal that brings in an impact defender.

If the Cowboys are in a position where they can improve the defense by sending Pickens away in a deal, it's something they should at least consider. It might also make sense to unload Pickens if a team offers a Day 2 pick.

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