Dallas Cowboys Add Former QB to Coaching Staff for Next Season

The Dallas Cowboys are making an interesting addition to the coaching staff prior to the start of training camp next week.

In a somewhat expected move, the Cowboys are adding former quarterback Will Grier as an offensive assistant under head coach Brian Schottenheimer next season, per reports from ESPN's Todd Archer.

Grier, 31, recently announced his retirement as an NFL player after signing with the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason. There were rumblings that he had been considering joining the Dallas staff before signing with the Panthers, and now things are official.

Grier spent nearly four years across two seperate stints with the Cowboys, but never appeared in a regular-season game. Still, all of that time in Dallas

What Will Grier Could Bring to Cowboys as an Assistant Coach

Though Grier doesn't have the on-field experience that some other assistant coaches might have, he's spent ample time in the Dallas locker room and knows the playbook and personnel well. From the sidelines or in the booth, he could help Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense find holes in the defense that they may have not seen otherwise.

However, his impact on Cowboys backup quarterback Joe Milton III could end up proving to be the most notable takeaway from his hiring. Dallas is still looking for its franchise quarterback once Prescott retires, and though Milton clearly still has a long way to go until he can even be considered, Grier could help the former New England Patriots draft pick make strides next season.

After all, Prescott has dealt with numerous injury issues throughout his career. Milton could very well be thrust into action next season and will have to stay ready. Of course, he will first have to win the backup job over Sam Howell, who the Cowboys signed earlier this offseason to bring competition to the room.

Grier's impact might not be felt right away, but the Cowboys will be hoping that his addition pays dividends in the long run, both at the quarterback position and the offense as a whole.

The Cowboys will begin training camp in Oxnard, CA. next week on Wednesday, July 29, and will conclude on Aug. 18. This means Grier won't have to wait long before jumping right into action as the newest member of the Dallas coaching staff.

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