Dak Prescott Embraces Jerry Jones' Win-Now Mindset Amid Cowboys Trade Buzz

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys showed more willingness than normal to make trades last season, beginning with their decision to send Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks as well as defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Dallas used one of those picks, as well as a second-rounder in 2026, as part of a package for Quinnen Williams at the deadline last year. This offseason, they landed defensive end Rashan Gary in a trade with the Packers, but Jones hinted that they might not be done. During the first press conference of training camp, Jones said he would be willing to "give up the future" to land another game-changing player, giving a shout out to the Los Angeles Rams in the process.

Jones said that he appreciates the way the Rams have been making big gambles, which included trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie, and two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett this offseason.

Dak Prescott appreciates the aggressive approach from Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, star quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about the comments from Jones as well as the recent shift in mindset. The Cowboys have typically shied away from these moves, but Jones suddenly being open to the gambles (as he was early in his career) and Prescott fully supports it.

“It’s amazing. To watch what's happened over the last couple years, and to see [Jerry’s] mind and his urgency. Life is about urgency and nothing is promised," Prescott said via Patrik Walker.

Prescott summed it all up with just three words, saying: “Why not now?”

Will Jerry Jones actually make a deal?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp opening press conference at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question now is whether Jerry Jones will actually make a move. Fans have seen him speak boldly in the past and deliver big moves, only to be disappointed. One of the more recent examples was in 2024, when Jones teased a big move at the deadline only to see the Cowboys were trading a fourth-round pick for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

That trade didn't pan out, and there's a high likelihood that Mingo doesn't even make the team this season. The good news is that Jones did prove last year that he will pull the trigger on the right move by landing Quinnen Williams. This year, all eyes have been on Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, a player Dallas tried to trade for during the offseason.

Jones was asked specifically about Crosby, and while he said that they never walked away from a trade, he refused to go any deeper since it would be tampering. Adding Crosby would be a massive addition, but it's not the only addition that Dallas can make that would impact their defense. We just have to see if Jones is willing to roll the dice and truly sell the future.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —