Cowboys' Dak Prescott Denies Relationship Rumor Involving Ex Sarah Jane's Bridesmaid

When people talk about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, it usually pertains to his football career. However, Prescott's love life has been in the news this offseason.

The reason is his break-up with his ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, who Prescott has two kids with. The now-former couple broke off their relationship just a month before their wedding this year.

Now, many are wondering if Prescott is in a new relationship, and it's creating waves because of who he might be in that new relationship with.

According to Antoinette Bueno and Bernie Zilio of Page Six, the Cowboys quarterback was seen "getting flirty" with one of his ex-fiancée's would-be bridesmaids, Caitlin Rance, while the pair were together at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Texas.

"Multiple eyewitnesses told us that Prescott and Rance were all over each other at the PBR World Finals in Texas — holding hands and acting like a couple, though they were with a group of friends, including some Cowboys players," the Page Six report said.

"Afterward, we’re told the group went to a concert near the venue, and the two allegedly left together," the report added.

Dak Prescott Spotted at Pro Bull Riders Event with Ex Sarah Jane Ramos' Bridesmaid https://t.co/qOtomGG2Wb — TMZ (@TMZ) May 16, 2026

Prescott, Rance deny relationship

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Prescott and Rance have since spoken to TMZ and they both denied they are in a relationship.

Instead, Prescott and Rance claim they are just friends, and have been since they attended Mississippi State together.

"And then there's this ... we called Caitlin to ask if there's any truth to the dating rumors -- and she actually handed the phone over to Dak!" TMZ said. He told us they're not dating ... the two have been friends for years, and there's nothing going on between them -- end of story. The two have known each other since their days at Mississippi State University where they overlapped briefly."

Like Page Six, TMZ also reported that Prescott and Rance looked to be "a little more than just friends" and that their sources are "confident in what they saw" despite the denial.

Dak Prescott's 2026 outlook

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Prescott was the quarterback of the one of the best offenses in the NFL last season, yet the Cowboys were unable to make the playoffs because of their putrid defense.

Prescott, 33, is expected to have another big season in 2026 with the Cowboys once again primed to have an elite offense that is headlined by a passing attack that has an elite wide receiver combination in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Prescott getting back to the postseason for the first time since 2023 will be heavily reliant on Dallas' defense taking a step forward.