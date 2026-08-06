Dak Prescott Gets Candid About Sarah Jane Ramos Split In Personal Interview

Dallas Cowboys training camp is in full swing, with one week in the books in Oxnard, California. While most of the attention has been on the team's improvements on the field, star quarterback Dak Prescott opened up about a more personal situation.

Earlier in the offseason, Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos called off their wedding, one month before it was set to take place in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple had called off the wedding after a joint bachelor and bachelorette trip in the Bahamas.

While Prescott has been quiet about the situation and kept his focus on football, he sat down for a candid interview with NBC's Newy Scruggs, where he discussed moving forward despite the personal adversity.

Dak Prescott Gets Candid

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott visits with fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott was asked how he is doing "personally," when he began discussing what helps him tick and keep his focus every day.

"I'm great, I'm blessed. As I said, I'm a follower of Christ. And, you know, just having the faith that I do, it's always been something, a superpower in a sense, that I've had is my faith. So, it won't change. I won't even say it gets shaken just because things happen, things don't necessarily go my way or the way that I thought they would, doesn't necessarily affect the way that I wake up each morning. I'm grateful my feet hit the ground. I'm grateful to breathe the air that I do and to be where I'm at," Prescott said.

"I've got too many blessings to look at my trials. And I'm just super thankful to that opportunity that I have to be where I am and to have two amazing daughters, to be able to play the quarterback position for this organization and still inspire so many. Adversity is going to come. It's inevitable. And if you know how to respond to it, you can respond to it consistently, you can get over it."

Prescott's comments echo what head coach Brian Schottenheimer said about the quarterback earlier in the offseason. Prescott is key to the Cowboys' success, so it's great to see that he continues to move forward with a positive mindset, despite what may be happening off of the field.

After enjoying Wednesday away from the practice field, the Cowboys will resume training camp on Thursday afternoon, with practice scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT.

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