Brian Schottenheimer Gives Update on Dak Prescott After Sarah Jane Wedding Fiasco

Earlier this month, Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, canceled their wedding, just one month before it was set to take place in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple canceled their wedding after their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas.

Calling off their wedding led to some salacious, but unfounded, rumors on social media that came after Prescott's character. It also had Cowboys fans worried about the mental state of the star quarterback entering a crucial offseason.

This week, at the owners' meetings in Phoenix, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about Prescott, who has not made any public comments since the wedding cancellation, and gave a positive update to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

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Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and coach Brian Schottenheimer watch a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"Dak and I have had a ton of conversations," Schottenheimer said. "He's in a really good spot, obviously. What he's dealing with is incredibly tough. But if anyone can handle it, he can.

"I try to talk to all the guys. I reach out to most of them. I actually got a plan. I'm a little bit, a little I guess obsessive, compulsive in that regard in trying to reach out to position groups to check in. Some of them don't really reach back out and that's cool, too. I get it. Hey guys, I get it you're on vacation."

It's great to know that Prescott is doing well since the fallout in his personal life, and that the connection between he and Schottenheimer is helping him navigate the situation.

Dak Prescott & Sarah Jane Ramos' Relationship

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses with fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters MJ Rose Prescott & Aurora Prescott | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prescott and Ramos have two children: Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose, and their second daughter, Aurora Rayn. Their youngest daughter is named after Prescott, whose legal first name is Rayne.

The children are two years old and nine months old. While Prescott and Ramos' relationship is not viewed as reparable, they are turning their attention toward co-parenting the two children.

Prescott and Ramos began dating in the fall of 2023. In October 2024, Prescott proposed to Ramos while out on a golf course. Their relationship came to an end in early March 2026.