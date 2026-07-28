Tyler Smith Stands Firm On 'Extremely Realistic' Cowboys Super Bowl Expectations

The Dallas Cowboys officially landed in Oxnard, California, on Monday evening, as the team prepares to open training camp ahead of the 2026 NFL campaign.

Players made their way off the team bus and into the team hotel for their California stay, with a handful taking some time to speak with the media. Among those players was All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith.

Smith is one of the best players on the Cowboys' roster and will be a major part of the team's success in the trenches, but there are some questions about what position he will play.

The coaching staff has left the door open for Smith to play at left tackle or guard, but his preference has been to play inside where he reached All-Pro status. Regardless of where he lines up when the season kicks off, Smith knows that the team has what it takes to go all of the way.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer watches quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite missing out on the playoffs for the past two seasons, there has been Super Bowl buzz in Dallas, from star quarterback Dak Prescott to head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

When asked about the "Super Bowl or bust" mindset entering training camp, Smith made it clear that it is "very realistic" for the Cowboys to contend.

Dallas Cowboys Enter Camp With Confidence

Cowboys OL Tyler Smith has not been told yet if he will be at guard or tackle during training camp pic.twitter.com/t04hraRvKz — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) July 27, 2026

While there has been discussion about where Smith will line up for the 2026 season, his focus is on doing his part to help the team reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 30 years.

"I think it's extremely realistic," Smith said, per the team's official website. "I think if you put in the work and you do what you're supposed to do, and you continue to attack it every day, like you're supposed to attack it, you can be a champion."

As for whether he plans to play at tackle or guard, it's in the hands of the coaches.

"You know, we'll see what happens," Smith said. "Ultimately, Schotty makes those decisions. Wherever I do line up, I'm gonna be at the best of my abilities."

We will get a clearer idea of where Smith will be lining up whenever the team takes the field for the first practice of training camp on Wednesday, July 29, but until then, let's focus on the season-long goals in Dallas.

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