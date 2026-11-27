Just when you think the Dallas Cowboys couldn't possibly sink any lower than they have already this season, they find a way to do it.

We saw that on Thursday, when the Cowboys coughed up a 28-10 halftime lead en route to suffering an epic upset defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, 39-38.

As bad as the Cowboys have been in 2026, there is just no way they should have lost this game to the Eagles, but here we are.

If you can stomach them, here are the takeaways from the Cowboys' embarrassing Week 12 loss to Philly.

It wasn't just Christian Parker

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on from the sidelines during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Thursday proved anything, it's that defensive coordinator Christian Parker was not the sole reason why the Cowboys' defense is a pathetic disaster.

I mean, we basically knew that already before Dallas demoted him, but it has been confirmed after the Cowboys' defense got torched by Joe Milton, who was coming off a pair of performances in which he did not look like a starting-caliber quarterback.

But, against Dallas, Milton looked like like a start quarterback, completing 21-of-31 passes for 331 yards and three scores.

Despite everything Dallas did during the offseason, this team just doesn't have the players to have a good defense, plain and simple.

Chalk it up to effort, poor fits for the system the Cowboys are running, poor play-calling and/or whatever else, this just isn't working and there is no fixing it, whether it's Parker or senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine calling the plays.

Special teams blunders prove costly

Dallas Cowboys placekicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a forty-nine-yard field goal held by punter Bryan Anger (5) against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it's blocked or missed kicks, Dallas has been no stranger to special teams woes this season.

And those woes reared their ugly heads again on Thursday night, when the Cowboys had a punt blocked and returned for a score, and Brandon Aubrey missed his sixth field goal, which was also very costly in a game the Cowboys lost by one point.

There has been a lot of talk about firing Parker and head coach Brian Schottenheimer this season, and rightly so, but special teams coach Nick Sorensen shouldn't have a job, either.

Offensive disappearing act

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' offense could do no wrong in the first half after pouring on 28 points over the first two quarters, but it was a completely different story in the second half.

Outside of a field goal in the third quarter and a touchdown in the fourth, the Cowboys went punt, blocked punt, punt, missed field goal, turnover on downs and interception on their other drives.

It's hard to put any blame on the offense after scoring 38 points, but it's impossible to overlook how poorly the Cowboys' offense performed in the second half after such a hot start. Knowing how quickly things can go south on defense, Dallas' offense needed to put this game away and the unit simply failed to do that.

An improbable loss

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is seen against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing to a terrible and depleted Eagles team led by Milton is in and of itself an embarrassment, but that's even more true when you consider just how improbable Philly's win was after Dallas pulled ahead to a 28-10 halftime lead.

According to Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com, the Eagles had just a 2.5% chance to win the game going into the third quarter.

Taking it a step further, the Cowboys had a 98% win probability with 4:14 in the fourth quarter, per Next Gen Stats. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Cowboys have now lost two games in which they had a 98% win probability in the fourth quarter, with the other time being the contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Only the 2026 Cowboys could find a way to lose games like that.

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