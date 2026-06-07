Quinnen Williams Believes New Cowboys Coaches Will Help Unlock His Pass Rush

There was a lot of change this offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, who were determined to fix their defense. Following a frustrating campaign under Matt Eberflus, the Cowboys moved on and hired Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator.

Parker has been praised by his former players, even being called a genius by Eagles linebacker Zach Baun. It's still early in the offseason, but Parker has impressed head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and the players have been thrilled as well.

That includes defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, who recently praised Parker's "attention to detail" while speaking with Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website. Clark, who worked with Parker while both were with the Green Bay Packers, said he will move all around the defensive line, while adding that they expect to use a lot of pre-snap motion.

Quinnen Williams wants to improve his pass-rushing skills

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams also praised Parker, saying the scheme he runs is similar to some of the best in the NFL. He also believes the current staff can help him improve in one key area, rushing the passer. Williams specifically pointed to pass-rushing specialist BT Jordan as someone who can help him take the next step.

"I think I can be better at pass rushing. I think I can change up some of my game, change up some of my footwork," Williams said via Yarrish. "Having BT Jordan here is a blessing, for sure, because he's one of the best in the business at perfecting pass rush, and I know definitely I need that."

After being traded to the Cowboys last season, he played in seven games and had 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks. His best campaign, when it comes to pass rushing was in 2022 while with the New York Jets. That year, he had 55 tackles and 12 sacks.

The Cowboys don't need him to rack up double-digits, but if he can consistently generate pressure from the interior, that could help the entire defense find more success.

BT Jordan has a great track record

Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jordan was hired as a consultant this offseason, and comes in with an impressive track record. He's worked with players such as Maxx Crosby, Rashan Gary, T.J. Watt, and 2026 first-round draft pick Sonny Styles.

He was also with the Broncos recently, where he helped Nik Bonitto, Jonathan Cooper, Zach Allen, and John Franklin-Myers step up their games. Now, the Cowboys are hopeful he can help their defense improve as well.

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