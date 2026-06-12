Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams Predicted to Make Playoff Debut This Season

Quinnen Williams is one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL, but he has yet to make it to the postseason. His best opportunity to do so is sitting in front of him now with the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2026 season with hopes of making a playoff run.

Following a 7-9-1 campaign, the Cowboys added several new names to the defensive side of the ball. They also hired Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator, a move that has been met with nearly unanimous praise.

For those reasons, Kay Adams believes Williams will finally make his first postseason appearance as the Cowboys make the playoffs.

"You heard it right. Dallas is making the playoffs in 2026. They have to. And when Quinnen showed up last year after the bye week, their defense looked so much better. It wasn't dominant by any means, but Quinnen's arrival did help them slash opposing rushing production. They needed help with that sorely. And this year, he won't be alone. Here's some of Quinnen's new friends," Adams said.

"Caleb Downs is a star, of course. Complexion-changing, landscape-changing, vibe-changing star. Rashan (Gary), okay, he's consistent. Don't sleep on Dee Winters, Cobie Durant."

Adams isn't alone in being excited about Dee Winters and Cobie Durant. I recently wrote how those two defenders were among the most overlooked moves of the offseason for Dallas. While Caleb Downs will have a huge impact on the secondary and Rashan Gary will help the pass rush play with more consistency, Winters and Durant give them starting-caliber players at positions of great need.

Quinnen Williams will set the tone for Cowboys defense

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

While all the offseason moves will play a huge part in the Cowboys' success, or lack thereof, in 2026, Williams is the one who will set the tone. After years of being suspect against the run, Dallas made a huge move to bring in Williams, who is one of the best run defenders in the NFL.

He was the highest-rated defensive tackle against the run in 2025, earning a 91.7 grade from PFF. Williams can also bring the heat as a pass rusher, recording 1.5 sacks in seven games with the Cowboys. This year, he's aiming for more as he's been working with pass-rushing specialist BT Jordan.

The Cowboys want to win on the defensive line, which is something they haven't done consistently in years. Williams is the key to make that happen, and if he sets the right tone, they could very well be on the way to the playoffs, which would be a first for Williams.

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