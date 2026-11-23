Dallas Cowboys Nation, let's breathe a collective sigh of relief. Following Sunday evening's 51-30 shellacking of the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium, Dak Prescott gave everyone a jump scare at the post-game press conference.

The Cowboys' star quarterback pulled up to the press conference with his left hand wrapped and revealed that he "bent his hand backwards" during the game, which led to some discomfort. Luckily, it was nothing worse.

Prescott made it immediately clear that he was not concerned about any long-term injury, but with a short turnaround this week, you can never be too sure directly after a game.

Well, after nearly 24 hours, Prescott let everyone know that he is fine by taking the field at Monday's walkthrough without a wrap on his hand.

Dak Prescott Good To Go For Week 12 After Brief Scare

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's left hand is all good after having it bent back in yesterday's game. pic.twitter.com/WNn5AClyYn — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 23, 2026

Prescott will not be limited this week and will see his normal workload, so expect him to continue his hot streak going against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

Against the Titans, Prescott continued his dominant streak by throwing for 325 yards and four touchdowns, while adding another score with his feet. With his performance, he became just the fourth quarterback in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards and five total touchdowns in consecutive games, joining Tom Brady (2007), Ben Roethlisberger (2014), and Daunte Culpepper (2004).

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had high praise for Prescott's recent string of performances after the game.

"The confidence is real," Schottenheimer told the media. "The confidence is not overconfidence. He's just playing with a great command and control, man. I've been here a long time and watched him play a lot of football, and I can honestly say I can't remember a stretch that he's played this well. I think he's in a really good spot right now."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's hope that streak continues.

The Cowboys watched their playoff chances take a hit despite Sunday's win because the New York Giants beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, so every game is becoming a must-win. Their hope of reaching the playoffs will rely on the result of Thursday's game, so luckily the team is heavily favored to get the win.

Entering Thursday evening's game as heavy 8.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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